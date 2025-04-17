Photo Credit: ESPN

While Wednesday night’s play-in game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls lacked any end-of-game drama, Miami’s blowout win gave ESPN announcers Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson a chance to give a worthy sendoff to sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

Wednesday was Hubbarth’s final NBA broadcast at ESPN. She will be part of Amazon’s NBA coverage next season. And as the Heat and Bulls were wrapping up the game, which Miami won 109-90, Breen, Burke and Jefferson all paid tribute to Hubbarth.

“Cassidy has been such a dedicated professional, a wonderful teammate and most importantly, as kind and caring a friend as you can possibly have,” Breen said. “She has been a huge piece of our NBA coverage. We’re gonna miss her like crazy. But she is gonna be a slam dunk for their first-year coverage next year. And it has been an absolute honor to work with you.”

“She’s a pro’s pro,” Burke added. “An unbelievable friend. And you know what? You become a star, Cass, when you go and make a little more and work a little less and do some good things in the industry. And you are a star among stars, Cass. We’re gonna miss you. I will miss you.”

“I know her as Mama Cass,” Jefferson said. “Since I came into this industry, since I came into this, she has guided me. She has given me so much advice. She has supported me. And with the games when I wasn’t doing them, she was calling me and saying, ‘Hey, you had a great open.’ Or ‘Good job.’ Just an ultimate, ultimate teammate. And I would not be sitting here next to you two without the work that Cass has invested in me, supported me. I just, I appreciate her so much and I think she’s gonna do outstanding where she’s at next.”

Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson pay tribute to Cassidy Hubbarth at the end of her final NBA broadcast on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qugtKus1kp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2025

An understandably emotional Hubbarth then replied to her co-workers.

“You guys, I still have a postgame interview,” Hubbarth said. “You can’t make me cry right now. We gotta keep the makeup intact. I love you guys. ESPN has allowed me to grow and has nurtured my career in so many beautiful ways. And I cannot express how grateful I am. All the way back to 2010 and NBA Tonight, to being with the A Team here tonight. So, enough about me. Let’s get back to the game. Thank you so much to everyone for all of your support. It has been one of the truest and most special gifts of my life.”