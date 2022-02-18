NBA host and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth has re-signed with ESPN on a new multi-year contract extension, per a press release.

Hubbarth has been with ESPN since 2010 and previously re-upped with them in 2017 and again in 2019. She will continue on in her roles as one of ESPN’s lead hosts and reporters on NBA content.

“I’m so appreciative to ESPN for the ongoing opportunity to grow, adapt and reinvent myself as a broadcaster,” said Hubbarth in the release. “When I came to ESPN in 2010, I thought my dreams had been realized, but the past 12 years have shown me I get to realize new dreams every day at ESPN. It’s a privilege to cover the NBA – the league that shaped me as a sports fan – and I hope fans see my passion for the sport and my gratitude when they watch me for years to come.”

Hubbarth routinely works as a sideline reporter for NBA games on ESPN and ABC while also contributing to ESPN’s NBA Summer League game coverage. She also hosts Hoop Streams, ESPN’s NBA digital pregame show. Coincidentally, the announcement drops the same day she is hosting the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tonight on ESPN.

“Cassidy is a proven cross-platform commentator who has made exceptional contributions to our NBA coverage,” said David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production. “Whether it’s live televised events, digital and social media programming, or streaming content, Cassidy has helped make us better. She’s also a wonderful teammate and we’re thrilled that she’ll be remaining with ESPN.”

Hubbarth started her media career as a traffic reporter and producer for WMAQ NBC5 in Chicago, working her way through Comcast SportsNet Chicago, the Big Ten Network, and Fox Sports South before joining ESPN.

“I’m living my dream. I’m covering the NBA,” Hubbarth told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. “That’s what I always wanted to do.”

