Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pat McAfee is set to become the highest-paid talent in sports media. Well, kind of.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter, who has built his daily sports talk show into an empire that fills the noon-to-2 p.m. ET window on ESPN, is reportedly in negotiations with the network for a deal worth between $60 million and $65 million per year. It’s a huge step up from where McAfee currently sits — ESPN licenses his show for a reported $17 million per year and then pays McAfee an additional $13 million or so for his work on College GameDay, various altcasts, and other ancillary assignments.

To put that into perspective, First Take star Stephen A. Smith nets about $20 million per year from ESPN, while the Monday Night Football Booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman earn about $15 million and $17.5 million per year, respectively.

Suffice it to say, McAfee already finds himself in the upper echelons of ESPN talent salaries. Now, he’s prepared to blow everyone out of the water. At least, to a point.

The McAfee situation is unique compared to normal talent contracts. ESPN licenses The Pat McAfee Show, and that licensing fee is used to compensate the entire production team, from McAfee’s fellow on-air talents to the staffers who handle the show’s audio. So, to say McAfee himself is prepared to sign a $60 million-per-year contract is a bit misleading, since much of that money funds the show. With that in mind, let’s dive into the arguments for and against the McAfee mega-deal, beginning with the skeptic’s perspective.

The case against McAfee’s $60M deal

From a purely linear television viewership perspective, McAfee doesn’t move the needle enough to make paying him the largest talent salary at ESPN make a ton of sense. Generally speaking, his television audiences come in well below the lead-in program, First Take, usually by a substantial margin. Of course, much of McAfee’s audience watches his show on YouTube and other digital platforms, which ESPN likes to note in press releases about the show. But those viewers aren’t exactly analogous to a television viewer.

McAfee’s drawing power was laid bare late last month, when ESPN tapped him for a primetime special after the New York Knicks completed a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, creating a programming gap the network needed to fill. McAfee threw together a “State of the Union” for sports, calling on an impressive list of six league commissioners who sat down for interviews and shared insights into their leagues. Producing such a show on about a day’s notice is an accomplishment in its own right, but only 278,000 viewers tuned in. For perspective, that’s about half of CNN’s primetime audience, and they’re the least-watched of the three major cable news channels.

When McAfee isn’t blowing anyone out of the water in terms of viewership, it’s fair to question whether the price tag is worth it. Could ESPN produce replacement-level programming, say another couple hours of SportsCenter, and capture largely the same audience for a much more affordable price? It’s certainly possible, if not likely. But that doesn’t acknowledge the value McAfee brings to the ESPN brand, which we’ll get to in a moment.

Another main tenet of the case against McAfee’s mega-deal is that ESPN is investing heavily in a product that could conceivably leave when the contract expires. ESPN has made McAfee a centerpiece of its daily lineup, the centerpiece of its most important studio show in College GameDay, and will reportedly expand his involvement in the network’s most important live sports programming, the NFL.

McAfee is becoming indispensable to ESPN, but the same is not necessarily true of ESPN’s reliance on McAfee. Sure, the relationship is mutually beneficial; McAfee certainly realizes the value of being the Worldwide Leader in Sports’ frontman. But in a handful of years, when McAfee’s contract expires, the grass could be greener somewhere else. There could be another platform willing to pay McAfee a lot of money, and he could decide to leave. In that case, ESPN just invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the McAfee empire, only to be left with nothing to show for it. His audience will follow him to whatever new platform he’s on, and ESPN will need to fill the gaps McAfee’s absence would create on some of its most important properties.

Of course, there’s also the public relations headaches McAfee occasionally creates. Although, to be fair, they are far less frequent now than they used to be. But we’re still talking about the guy who called out ESPN executives on the network’s own airwaves, discussed fabricated and salacious rumors about a college freshman on his show, and allowed Aaron Rodgers to suggest that Disney’s late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, was in the Epstein Files.

These concerns are probably less worrisome for ESPN nowadays. McAfee has grown in that he knows exactly which topics can land him and the show in hot water and tends to avoid the more problematic ones. And top ESPN brass are almost universally aligned with McAfee, so there are fewer complaints about the internal politicking at the network.

Nevertheless, it’s baggage that McAfee will continue to carry, and perhaps add to, as his show continues. But enough of the skeptic’s perspective, let’s get to why this deal makes sense for ESPN.

The case for McAfee’s $60M deal

Let’s go back to that point about replacement-level programming being more affordable than McAfee’s show. That’s likely true, but the magnitude to which it is true is important.

Production accounting is an inexact science, and the allocation of certain expenses can greatly influence how much a show “costs” to produce on paper. That being said, let’s say, hypothetically, a show like ESPN’s morning program Get Up costs somewhere between $30 million and $40 million per year to produce, including talent contracts, production, and staffing. Now, paying $60 million per year for all of Pat McAfee doesn’t look so out-of-whack.

Get Up‘s television viewership is roughly comparable to The Pat McAfee Show, though it averages a bit higher. But if ESPN’s perspective is that it’s paying about $40 million for McAfee’s show, plus an additional $20 million for McAfee’s contributions on GameDay and elsewhere, the McAfee deal isn’t that much more expensive than the comparable programming ESPN produces in-house. And using the same 40-20 heuristic, ESPN is licensing McAfee’s show at a considerable discount under the current contract that pays $17 million per year.

Now, if ESPN wanted to produce a much cheaper show in McAfee’s hours, that’d be a different story. But the network would lose out on the additional benefits inherent in being in the Pat McAfee business.

For one, nobody can make more news on ESPN’s airwaves than McAfee. His access to top-crust sports executives like Adam Silver or Gary Bettman and media-shy athletes like Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, or Aaron Rodgers provides ESPN with a platform it could not replicate on its own. McAfee’s brand of friendly interviews gives these giants of sport a safe space to discuss the day’s news without much pushback. ESPN, which still has the bones of a journalistic enterprise with a fully staffed newsroom and real reporters asking real questions, could not create a similar environment to attract top guests.

In licensing the show, ESPN can maintain some editorial distance from what happens on McAfee’s programs, which might not always pass muster in a proper newsroom, while still claiming the wins associated with booking guests of that magnitude.

Of course, McAfee’s importance to College GameDay cannot be understated when examining the merits of this deal. GameDay is, rightfully, a proud institution at ESPN, and McAfee has become the heart of the show. He leans into everything that makes GameDay special — the on-campus atmosphere, the mix of serious football talk and jocular banter — and has even added his own flair to the program by introducing the field-goal kicking contest, which has quickly become one of the show’s most popular segments. To imagine GameDay without McAfee would be to imagine a show with considerably less of the energy that makes Saturday mornings on ESPN so special. It’s difficult to quantify how much McAfee’s presence on that show is truly worth, but it’s reasonable for ESPN to value it highly.

Additionally, McAfee opens the door for ESPN to reach a younger generation of sports fans. Sure, his show attracts more viewers in the demographics that advertisers covet, but the value goes well beyond that. Having McAfee play a central figure on ESPN helps the network maintain its relevance for a generation of sports fans that likely grew up consuming sports talk content on other platforms. For Gen Z and younger, ESPN is fairly viewed as the place you go to watch the game, not somewhere you go to watch people talk about the games. McAfee shifts that perspective and turns ESPN into a destination younger fans seek out, even if that isn’t on linear television. Without courting that audience, ESPN risks losing its status as an outlet that can drive the conversation in sports.

Is ESPN making the right call?

Time will tell whether this investment will pay off for ESPN. It’s difficult to know what the sports media landscape will look like just five years from now, but there’s little question that McAfee is an asset for the network now. The question is whether ESPN would be better off investing $60 million per year to develop its own homegrown talent that could rise to McAfee-esque levels within the demographics it desires. Such an investment would be far from a guarantee, but the issue with The Pat McAfee Show is that it’s a rental. ESPN is leasing it, and there’s no certainty it’ll be around if the network still needs it.

The timing of the news of McAfee’s impending contract extension becoming public couldn’t have been worse for ESPN. Just days prior to the McAfee news crossing the wire, a separate report about impending layoffs at ESPN was published. The optics are undeniable. Instead of spending that $60 million per year in-house, ESPN is using it to license a show produced elsewhere. While there might not be a one-to-one connection between the layoffs and McAfee’s extension, the money all comes from the same pool at some level.

But in 2026, you bet on talent. You bet on a built-in audience. You bet on differentiated products. Pat McAfee can do something for ESPN that ESPN itself cannot do. Clearly, the network believes paying $60 million to McAfee is a wise use of funds, even when it needs to cull its own ranks.

The network is placing its bet, and it’s hard to fault them. At every step of his media career, McAfee has exceeded expectations and continued to grow his audience. ESPN is banking on that trend continuing, and is willing to risk McAfee’s transience in the meantime.