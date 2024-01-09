An ESPN cameraman took a tumble on the field after Monday night’s CFP National Championship game but got a helping hand from an unexpected source: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

After Michigan knocked off Washington, 34-13, the cameraman was filming and walking backward off the field when he fell.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit interrupted his post-game commentary to call the tumble in real-time.

“Oooh! We have a cameraman go down! Hopefully, he’s alright,” Herbstreit said.

McCarthy was right there to check on the cameraman and help him to his feet.

We’ve seen these types of incidents before, where a cameraman or assistant coach takes a tumble on the sideline. Sometimes, the player stops to help them up, sometimes not.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford famously came under fire in 2022 when a photographer taking his photo at the team’s Super Bowl celebration fell off a stage. Stafford appeared to ignore the incident. Stafford and his wife Kelly later stepped up to pay all of the photographer’s hospital bills.

There were some trolls on X/Twitter with some bad takes on Monday night’s situation (“That’s the most McCarthy has done all night,” etc.), but plenty of fans gave the Michigan star credit for doing the right thing.



