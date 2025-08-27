Photo credit: ESPN

One year after first becoming a regular on First Take, Cam Newton is growing his presence on the program.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that it has signed the 2015 NFL MVP to a new multiyear deal, which will see him expand his role on the morning debate show. After previously being a staple of Friday episodes throughout the football season, it’s now expected that Newton will appear on First Take multiple times each week, according to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel.

ESPN & former NFL MVP @CameronNewton have reached a new, multi-year agreement Newton will have an expanded role on @FirstTake with @stephenasmith & @MollyQerim He makes his return Thursday during First Take’s HBCU Tour at @Norfolkstate More: https://t.co/piNyMJNZju pic.twitter.com/XMhAIOppj8 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 27, 2025

Per an ESPN release, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner will make his First Take return on Thursday as the show airs live from Norfolk State University as a part of its HBCU tour.

“Cam Newton is a unique talent who is authentically himself, and that’s a key ingredient for success on First Take,” ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment David Roberts said in a statement. “Cam is also an ultimate team player. All of us at ESPN look forward to watching Cam create a strong connection with his teammates and our fans.”

Added Newton: “I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports. This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired.”

While it remains to be seen how frequently Newton will appear on the program, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Auburn star effectively become First Take‘s full-time replacement for Shannon Sharpe. Last month, ESPN announced that the Hall of Fame tight end won’t be returning from the leave of absence he first took as the result of a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, which has since been resolved.

For Newton, his expanded role on First Take adds to a sports media portfolio that also includes his 4th&1 with Cam Newton and Funky Friday podcasts with Blue Wire. It also seems fitting that his return to the show will come on Thursday’s episode, as the 36-year-old recently expressed his desire to host an HBCU version of College GameDay.