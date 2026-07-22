Photo credit: ESPN

Cam Newton doesn’t sound like a man nursing a grudge.

Hours after ESPN cut ties with him in the same round of layoffs that ended Ryan Clark’s 11-year run at the network, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback framed his brief run at First Take as something closer to an internship than a second career.

“Working alongside some of the most talented journalists and sports individuals that cover sports was something that got me to realize I have a newfound respect for the skill,” Newton said. “You can’t make me hate ESPN. What I’ve learned, it was an internship. I am a former athlete that did not study journalism, so now when you see how production actually works, you’ll be a fool not to take your notes.”

Newton signed a multi-year deal with ESPN last August to expand his role on First Take, stepping into the seat vacated after Shannon Sharpe’s departure amid a sexual assault lawsuit and settlement. From there, Newton became a fixture alongside Stephen A. Smith through the football season, a run that included a manufactured feud with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and widely criticized comments about women’s value being tied to how many children they have. Criticism even came from colleagues within ESPN after he had Stephen A. Smith’s arch-enemy, Jason Whitlock, on his podcast. In response, Smith stated that there were a number of reasons why Newton’s First Take presence could be questioned, but that he was still supportive of his appearances on the program.

And yet, Newton’s time with ESPN and First Take is now surprisingly over before the beginning of the 2026 football season, as he was one of several names caught in a wave tied to the network’s absorption of NFL Network, a list that also included Karl Ravech, Charles Davis, Tom Pelissero, and Clark, who learned of his firing while on-air.

“It’s messed up how they did Ryan,” Newton said, while framing both his and Clark’s exits as evidence of a single rule for anyone working in media without their own platform to fall back on.

“If you don’t own your own platform, you’re gonna get overlooked, bypassed, and be extinct like dinosaurs,” Newton continued. “It’s unfortunate what happened to Ryan Clark, but what I will tell you is this: Ryan Clark gonna be OK. The Pivot ain’t going nowhere. It’s unfortunate what happened to me — some would think — but I’m good. I got 4th & 1. I ain’t going nowhere.”

Clark’s The Pivot, the podcast he co-hosts with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, has built its own audience independent of the Worldwide Leader’s platform, and Newton’s own 4th & 1 — along with his co-hosting gig on Funky Friday — means neither of them is waiting on ESPN’s say-so to keep working.

“Sometimes retired could be very sketchy because they can force you to — their terms is, ‘Hey, where the company is going, you don’t align with it,'” Newton said. “And that’s still cool. Bro, I’m a professional at what I do.”