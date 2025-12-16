Credit: Cam Newton on YouTube

Even after retiring a few years earlier than he wanted from a pioneering NFL career, Cam Newton continues to blaze new trails in his second act as an ESPN commentator.

The Worldwide Leader bumped Newton up to two appearances per week as a panelist on First Take this season, giving the former Heisman winner and NFL MVP greater access to one of the most prominent platforms in all of sports media alongside his two growing podcasts.

Newton was the first big star from the initial wave of Black quarterbacks who revolutionized the NFL last decade to get a big TV job. And while QBs talking ball on television is a phenomenon nearly as old as football itself, there have not been many Black QBs in those roles because prior to Newton’s generation, there had not been many Black QBs, period.

When former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill pointed all this out to Newton in a recent episode of his Funky Fridays interview show, we got a rare insight into how Newton views himself and his place in the broader sports ecosystem as he transitions into a mainstream media star.

“That’s why this (gestures to his face) is important. Because I’m going to work my ass off to open up as many opportunities as I possibly can,” the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller said.

“When they get done, they will have way more opportunities because of the things that I did and the people who came before me did. So when they are able to say, ‘What am I going to do after football? Because I can’t play this forever. I want to do that.’ And I would want the narrative to be, ‘We need to go get somebody like Cam Newton.'”

Before Newton, ESPN gave Robert Griffin III — another college football sensation turned Rookie of the Year — a role that was more centered on game broadcasts. Griffin’s career has continued to blossom since his move to Fox Sports, as he recently called his first NFL game. But Newton has an increasingly large influence in shaping the sports stories of the day on First Take.

Newton accepted the magnitude of Hill’s comments about his unique status in media before noting that he has only changed the game so much by simply being (one of) the first.

“I’ll take that,” Newton said, “but can we keep it funky? I don’t get no Brady deal. I don’t get no Romo deal. And that’s just facts. Am I bitter? Hell nah. Because knowing what I know now, being a member of the media, I know that Brady has to work his ass off to get prepared for that show that he presents to the world. So does Romo.”

Until recently, Michael Vick worked for the early NFL pregame show on Fox before taking over as head coach at Norfolk State. Both Donovan McNabb and Kordell Stewart also bounced around in television and radio analyst roles in recent years. But as Hill noted, the landscape is pretty dry.

Especially when you compare it to the numerous white QBs who move quickly from their playing careers straight into cushy media jobs, such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees. Even a tier or two below those surefire Hall of Famers, we’ve seen Eli Manning, Matt Ryan, and even Derek Carr slide into prominent roles right away.

As the rest of Newton’s generation nears the finish line, numerous Black stars are lining up their futures in media. Russell Wilson just made a guest appearance on CBS and figures to be near the front of the line when he retires. Across the airwaves on Fox, fellow Giants backup Jameis Winston also made a special appearance during New York’s bye.

It would be easy to imagine Dak Prescott joining them soon. There’s nothing sports media loves more than a Cowboys quarterback.

Newton believes the time will come when Black former QBs are more prominent in mainstream media, but that it will take time — just as it took many, many years for Black QBs to get a consistent chance on the field in the first place. In another rare admission, Newton also acknowledged that he “did (his) part” to keep progress moving forward for Black QBs while he was playing.

And now on ESPN and beyond, Newton takes seriously his responsibility to run his portion of the relay well while also giving audiences a taste of his authentic self.

“I don’t want people to look at me being rebellious as much as I am empowering people to say, you can do this too,” he explained. “To not live in this reality where certain people get opportunities that we don’t get. Cool, we can accept that. But don’t let that be the reason you don’t try, though.”