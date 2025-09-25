Sep 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Cal Raleigh sits at 60 home runs with four games remaining, putting him within striking distance of Aaron Judge’s American League record of 62. The question now is whether ESPN will provide the same wall-to-wall coverage that made Judge’s 2022 chase appointment television.

The answer is complicated.

ESPN does have live cut-in rights for Raleigh’s potential record-tying and record-breaking moments, specifically for home runs 61, 62, and 63. But unlike Judge’s chase, which ESPN treated as a must-see television event that interrupted college football games, Awful Announcing has learned that the network plans to use more discretion this time around than the all-in approach back in 2022.

The biggest factor is scheduling. All four of Raleigh’s remaining games air exclusively on Root Sports, meaning ESPN would need to exercise its cut-in rights to show his at-bats live. But the network faces the same limitations that governed Judge coverage: it cannot cut in while any national MLB game is airing.

That creates some tight windows. Friday night presents the biggest conflict, with Apple TV+ airing a doubleheader starting at 7 PM ET. Those games would need to conclude before ESPN could show Raleigh’s at-bats live, which likely means missing his first plate appearance that starts at 9:40 PM ET.

Saturday brings a different challenge entirely. Raleigh’s game falls during prime college football hours, with his early at-bats potentially coinciding with Arizona-Iowa State and later plate appearances during BYU-Colorado. Unlike 2022, when ESPN repeatedly cut into college football coverage to show Judge at-bats, the network seems more inclined to show highlights after the fact rather than interrupt live sporting events.

Judge’s chase two years ago meant constant programming interruptions. ESPN cut into college football games whenever Judge stepped into the batter’s box, whether the Yankees were home or away. Viewers got used to split-screen coverage that showed Judge’s at-bats while their original game continued in a smaller window.

ESPN executive Burke Magnus said at the time that Judge’s pursuit was “something that we felt was a singular moment that transcended the specific audience of a Yankees game or a baseball game” and warranted special treatment. A plethora of college football fans were extremely vocal in their dissent that Judge’s at-bats warranted that type of interruption. It’s hard to please everyone, but the feedback from college football fans was quite considerable.

Additionally, ESPN refused to apply the practice to Monday Night Football.

But Raleigh’s pursuit is happening under different circumstances. Judge had the Yankees brand, New York media, and millions of casual fans following along. ESPN appears to understand the difference this time around, and that might mean that college football programming takes priority over baseball cut-ins, or perhaps the feedback from 2022 has been taken into consideration.

Tonight’s game offers the clearest path for live coverage, airing during various editions of SportsCenter with no competing national baseball broadcasts. Sunday presents another clean window with no national game airing. Raleigh’s at-bats for the final game of the season, and probably the most likely to warrant live coverage of, come during women’s volleyball and Baseball Tonight programming. We’d wager that’s probably the most likely time you might see ESPN do live cut-ins

This time around, it appears there’s a much more measured approach that reflects both the practical limitations of Raleigh’s schedule and perhaps some lessons learned from the mixed reception Judge’s coverage received from college football fans who found their games repeatedly interrupted.

Whether Raleigh reaches 61, 62, or beyond remains uncertain with four games left. But if he does make history, ESPN’s coverage will likely look different from the wall-to-wall treatment that defined Judge’s record-breaking season, something college football fans will probably appreciate.