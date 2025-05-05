Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark Syndication: USA TODAY
Caitlin Clark was already in mid-season form on Sunday.

The Indiana Fever star took center stage at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa, where she played her college ball, for a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team. ESPN’s lead WNBA team was on-site for the occasion, and good thing they were.

With under a minute left in the third quarter, Clark pulled up from beyond her “22” logo that now lives permanently on the court at Carver to honor her accomplishments in college. Of course, the sharpshooter drained it, and ESPN’s lead women’s basketball announcer Ryan Ruocco gave his signature call.

“Here’s Clark. Wow,” Ruocco said as the former Iowa Hawkeye launched the deep three. “You bet! From beyond the logo! Then a little point afterward,” the announcer bellowed.

The best part? Clark’s point was directed at Ruocco. The star guard was asked about the instance after the game, and gave the ESPN announcer some love when asked if there was any story behind the point.

“No story, just my guy Ryan Ruocco. He’s the man. I like him. I’m sure he had a good ‘You bet!’ call, yeah,” Clark said.

Turns out, Clark was right. You bet Ryan Ruocco said “You bet!” Clark’s shot was certainly worthy of it.

