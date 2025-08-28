Will Compton (L) and Taylor Lewan (R). Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Bussin’ With The Boys is adding ESPN to its list of partners.

On Thursday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that co-hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton will make appearances on Get Up and also provide additional ESPN content throughout the upcoming football season. The news comes roughly eight months after Bussin’ With The Boys left its original home, Barstool Sports, to go independent while signing a significant sponsorship deal with FanDuel.

“We’re fired up to join our new teammates at ESPN this fall. We’ve always said we’re just two guys who love ball and love telling stories, and now we get to bring Bussin’ With The Boys to the biggest stage in sports,” Compton and Lewan said in a joint statement. “Whether it’s breaking down plays or bringing the locker room to life, we’re here to entertain, share our takes, and have some fun along the way.”

Added ESPN content president Burke Magnus: “What Taylor and Will have built with Bussin’ With The Boys is impressive, and it’s clear to us they know how to connect with fans. Their energy and chemistry will be great additions to the roster of personalities across ESPN content, especially alongside Greeny and the Get Up crew. We’re excited for them to bring their perspective to our platforms this football season.”

The bus is comin’ to ESPN 🚌 Starting Sept. 4, @BussinWTB will join @GetUpESPN, @SportsCenter & other ESPN studio content for the ’25-’26 football season Details: https://t.co/AuIBVMnaCQ pic.twitter.com/CrngamaqJE — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 28, 2025

The timing of the news likely isn’t coincidental.

In addition to Week 1 of the college football season kicking off on Thursday night, FS1 is set to launch its daily Barstool Sports show, Wake Up Barstool, next week. With the show set to air from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET Monday-Friday, it will go head-to-head against Get Up in what could very well mark the Fox Sports cable channel’s most significant challenge to ESPN’s morning programming yet.

Last week, ESPN also revealed that college football personality Josh Pate — who recently partnered with BWTB on a new CFB-focused show — will also make regular appearances on Get Up throughout the upcoming season. Now that news makes a little bit more sense, as ESPN continues to both bolster its football coverage and counterprograms FS1 and Barstool’s upcoming opposition.