Syndication: Canton Repository

It’s hard to imagine First Take without Stephen A. Smith, but ESPN’s Burke Magnus envisions the show being able to move forward.

Smith is in the final year of his ESPN contract, a deal that’s set to expire in July 2025. It’s no secret that Smith and ESPN have discussing a new contract, but they remain millions of dollars apart. ESPN reportedly offered Smith $18 million annually over five years. Smith is reportedly seeking a deal worth closer to $25 million.

Magnus joined Richard Deitsch on the latest episode of his Sports Media Podcast, and during the wide-ranging interview, ESPN’s President of Content addressed Smith’s contract negotiations and future with the network.

“First Take, which is his primary assignment, is a juggernaut,” Magnus admitted. “I think we’re going to get 24 straight months of month-over-month, year-over-year audience growth. That just doesn’t happen in today’s world. It happens because he’s built this show…I feel as good about our 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. lineup as I’ve ever felt, and I think the results bear that out. He’s a key component to that.”

But Magnus also noted there’s a different calculation in trying to value Smith as compared to most of the industry’s highest-paid talent because he is not game talent. When it comes to game analysts and play-by-play voices, there is a sort of salary structure to follow. As far as daytime talent, Magnus said, “There’s a different calculus there, for sure. But again…(Smith is) the best there is right now.”

The best there is, but not necessarily irreplaceable. While Magnus admitted to being optimistic about retaining Smith, calling it a “mutually beneficial situation,” he noted the show would go on without him.

“First Take would continue, obviously,” Magnus said in response to Deitsch asking if there is a replacement plan should Smith leave. “We’d figure that out. The great part about the environment that we live in…there is a wealth of talented people out there who, if given the chance, I think could also become superstars very easily on our platform. The format of First Take I think lends to that. It’s already an ensemble situation in many ways. So, I don’t worry about that at all.”

It’s not quite David Zaslav saying “We don’t have to have the NBA,” which ultimately appeared to be the beginning of Warner Bros. Discovery botching their attempt at retaining the NBA on TNT. But while Magnus made it clear he hopes and expects ESPN to reach a deal with its foremost daytime star, he also made it clear that First Take doesn’t have to have Stephen A. Smith.

First Take was a thriving daytime sports show before Smith was added in 2012. And considering the lead they’ve built, it’s hard to imagine them succumbing to their competition even if Smith leaves the show. But Smith is far and away the biggest reason audiences tune in to First Take. He’s not the best or most informed analyst on the show, but there is no better entertainer in sports television than Stephen A. Smith.

[Sports Media Podcast]