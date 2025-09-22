Credit: Canton Repository

It’s been more than two years since Pat McAfee first arrived at ESPN via an unprecedented licensing deal with the network.

And while the former All-Pro punter’s tenure with the Worldwide Leader in Sports hasn’t been without controversy, the Disney-owned company is clearly content with the partnership.

So much so that ESPN president of content Burke Magnus has already expressed a desire to keep McAfee past his current five-year, $85 million licensing deal. Speaking with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch in a yet-to-be-released podcast, the ESPN exec emphasized that the network is thrilled with the West Virginia product and is hopeful that he’ll remain a part of its programming long term.

“For sure, on an ongoing basis beyond the current relationship we have with him,” Magnus said regarding McAfee’s future with ESPN. “No doubt about that. One hundred percent. I think his show is hitting on all cylinders. … He’s an incredible interviewer and conversationalist. There is a validation for athletes and executives to be on his show. Every commissioner wants to be on his show. Every athlete wants to be on the show. There’s a cool factor, a relevance factor. It’s fun and funny and entertaining. As we sit here today, I could not imagine our daytime schedule without his show.”

Magnus’ support is hardly a surprise.

Not only has the ESPN content president been one of McAfee’s most vocal champions over the course of the last two years, but the network’s actions have also matched that support. When The Pat McAfee Show found itself in hot water following Aaron Rodgers’ comments regarding Kimmel, the show largely remained unaffected. And after McAfee publicly criticized then-ESPN EVP of production Norby Williamson, calling him a “rat,” it was the executive who found himself ousted from the network, although some have denied the two situations were connected.

Nevertheless, the Pittsburgh native’s power has been plenty apparent, as he’s been more than willing to call out other executives and has survived situations such as the Mary Kate Cornett controversy. All the while, he’s become one of ESPN’s biggest stars, particularly on College GameDay, where he’s taken on an even larger role following Lee Corso’s retirement.

Considering the unique nature of the partnership, McAfee’s relationship with ESPN has spent the last two years under a microscope. And despite some hiccups, ESPN’s satisfaction has been evident, with Magnus also hinting at the two sides exploring additional opportunities for the future.

“We’re talking all the time about all kinds of things with him,” he told Deitsch.