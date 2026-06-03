Screengrab: NFL Network

ESPN’s Burke Magnus is in no rush to fold NFL Network into the mothership, at least when it comes to the NFL Draft.

In a conversation with John Ourand, Magnus — who now oversees NFL Network as part of ESPN’s acquisition of the channel that closed on April 1 — laid out how the two networks will approach shared programming going forward. The short answer is that it depends on the event.

The NFL schedule release show, which aired as a simulcast on ESPN and NFL Network for the first time in May, was an easy call for Magnus, given the show’s relatively modest footprint. The NFL Draft is a different conversation.

“The draft is such an enormous thing,” Magnus said. “We’re already doing multiple shows on ESPN and ABC. I would argue it’s an easy decision in that case to have NFL Network do its own draft coverage, as they have before — in their voice and with their talent and from their perspective. It’s very likely you’ll see that continue.”

When ESPN formally took over the channel in early April, the prevailing question was how much ESPN would let NFL Network be NFL Network, or whether the acquisition would gradually hollow it out. The 2026 draft was the first produced under unified ownership, and it featured four distinct broadcasts across ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and The Pat McAfee Show. Kyle Brandt’s appearance at the ESPN desk on Day 3 alongside Rece Davis, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, and Field Yates offered the first glimpse of what cross-network integration might look like. Joel Klatt, under contract with Fox, suggested afterward that it may have been his last time at the NFL Network draft desk.

Magnus did point to one area where combining forces makes sense: the third day of the draft, when rounds four through seven move quickly and the broadcast can feel like a long slog.

“That’s an opportunity for us to maybe combine forces and create a combined ESPN and NFL Network show that would air in both places,” he said. “We haven’t made that decision yet, but to me, that’s low-hanging fruit.”

The broader integration question has been on the table since ESPN and the NFL announced the acquisition in August 2025. Magnus said last December that talent would flow “both directions” between the two networks and insisted ESPN wouldn’t turn NFL Network into just another ESPN channel. The draft, at least for now, is where NFL Network gets to be NFL Network.