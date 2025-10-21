Edit by Liam McGuire

Last month, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon created headlines after an unusual quip about the recently retired Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

“He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to get him out,” Wilbon said during an episode of Pardon the Interruption.

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon appears quite glad to see retiring Auburn coach Bruce Pearl go: “He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to just get him out.” pic.twitter.com/K1YmvScDgt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 22, 2025

Wilbon was not-so-subtly referring to Pearl’s outspoken politics. The former Auburn coach has long been an advocate for Israel, gaining more publicity for his opinions as the conflict in Gaza endured. Pearl was also at one point linked to the soon-to-be-open Alabama Senate seat, though has stated in recent months he does not intend to run.

Earlier this month, Pearl made his first public response to Wilbon’s comments during an interview on Fox News. “No, I was not forced out. I love Auburn,” Pearl said, dispelling any notion he was pressured to leave. “And I love the opportunity now to be able to do some things for faith and family and our country, to be an advocate for Israel, be an advocate for education.

“If there’s anything I’m not, that is divisive,” Pearl continued. “I have tried to bring people together my entire life. And maybe it’s an example of why we can’t agree to disagree about things politically.”

Now, in a new interview with Front Office Sports, Pearl is suggesting he and Wilbon are due for “a conversation.”

“I was surprised [about Wilbon’s remarks], too,” Pearl told Front Office Sports. “I always had a great relationship with Tony and Mike. I’ve heard from several people close to Mike that we’re going to have a conversation. One thing I do know is that this was not antisemitic. Perhaps it’s just that our politics are different.”

It seems that Pearl is willing to give Wilbon a chance to explain himself further, considering there’s at least been some back-channeling between the two.

Pearl and Wilbon will be occupying similar spaces now, both as TV personalities, as the four-time SEC Coach of the Year recently accepted studio analyst roles with both CBS Sports and TNT Sports.