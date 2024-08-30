Photo Credit: ESPNU

Thursday’s matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on ESPNU showed that the network may not be in mid-season form just yet.

Arkansas got off to a very hot start in the game, scoring a touchdown on the season’s opening drive. After getting a stop on their first defensive series, the Razorbacks marched down the field poised to build on their lead.

New Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green did just that, keeping it on a read option from four yards out. But viewers unfortunately weren’t able to watch the score in real time, as the screen went black for around 20 seconds. When the picture finally came back, Green was already celebrating his score.

Issues with the ESPNU broadcast caused viewers to miss a four-yard touchdown run from Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. pic.twitter.com/zm0Q00NVtH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

A replay of the score was then shown, which there were no issues with. But viewers were naturally confused for the time being.

Nice coverage ESPNU — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) August 29, 2024

That Razorback touchdown sounder better on the radio than the black screen looked on ESPNU. — Hognoxious (@Hognoxious) August 29, 2024

ESPNU better get their act together. The Hog fans are hungry for this. — Man 🐗 (@Thoughtsof1Man) August 29, 2024

For as many early-season mistakes as players make all throughout college football, broadcast networks are susceptible to the same errors. But Arkansas fans sure aren’t giving ESPN any kind of pass on this brief technical issue.

[Awful Announcing on X]