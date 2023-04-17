ESPN’s Brian Windhorst isn’t known for angering his audience. But at least one person listening to him Monday morning was livid.

As Windhorst whispered his way through breaking down the NBA Playoffs on Get Up, host Brian Custer finally had to ask why he sounded so meek.

“Apparently someone in the hotel room next to me was not a Get Up viewer and not happy about the early wake-up call here in Phoenix. And let’s just say that messages have been delivered.” pic.twitter.com/EaVLfguJSL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2023



“I’m trying to figure out why are you the only one whispering,” Custer asked. “Everyone else is answering questions and talking, you’re whispering, why are you whispering?”

Just as other ESPN analysts continue to work while they’re sick or injured, Windhorst battled through his segment on Get Up with an adversity of his own. An angry neighbor.

“We all have adverse situations, and apparently someone in the hotel room next to me was not a Get Up viewer,” Windhorst said. “And not happy about the early wake-up call here in Phoenix, and let’s just say that messages have been delivered, not in a soft manner.”

Windhorst joined Get Up during the show’s 9 a.m. ET hour, but the ESPN senior NBA writer was in Phoenix for the Suns-Los Angeles Clippers series, where the local time was 6 a.m. After years of projecting his voice for TV, Windhorst had to adjust on the fly.

“This individual did not contact the manager,” Windhorst added. “But their point was made very strongly. So, I’m trying to respect my neighbors here in Phoenix.”

Unfortunately, the neighbor telling Windhorst to pipe down didn’t make it on ESPN. But how loud could Windhorst have been that it caused his hotel neighbor to lose their cool? Maybe if it was Chris “Mad Dog” Russo screaming in his hotel room for an early morning TV or radio hit, but Windhorst isn’t exactly known for being overly loud and boisterous on-air. Chalk it up to thin walls and a cranky neighbor.

[Get Up]