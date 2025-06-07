Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The clutch heroics of Tyrese Haliburton may not be enough to make Stephen A. Smith convinced that the Indiana Pacers guard is a superstar. But it does have Brian Windhorst convinced that he’s on the greatest hot streak in the clutch in NBA history.

Haliburton and the Pacers somehow did it again during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, overcoming a late nine point deficit to defeat the vaunted Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. And it was once again the star point guard beating the buzzer, giving Indiana their first and only lead of the game with 0.3 seconds left on the clock.

And on Friday morning’s edition of Get Up, Brian Windhorst gave Tyrese Haliburton his flowers.

Brian Windhorst: “Tyrese Haliburton is unequivocally having the greatest run of clutch shooting we have seen in the history of the sport.” pic.twitter.com/tF0dfn4oJQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2025

“Tyrese Haliburton is unequivocally having the greatest run of clutch shooting we have seen in the history of the sport,” Windhorst said. “So you know about the four shots with inside 1.3 seconds just in the playoffs. But Greeny, I’m going to tell you that this season, Tyrese Haliburton is 12-14, 12-14 inside two minutes in the game to go ahead or tie the game. We’ve never seen anything like that. The faith that the Pacers have in this player in these moments is amazing and you can understand why and the shellshock that they gave the Thunder in this game is just unequivocal.”

Incredibly, Windhorst’s numbers are selling Tyrese Haliburton short. He’s actually 13-15 in those clutch situations this season thanks to Thursday night’s Game 1 buzzer beater. And his playoff heroics already have him tied for second with Reggie Miller in clutch shots made since the 1997 playoffs and only behind LeBron James. At 25 years old.

Every shot from Tyrese Haliburton to tie or take the lead in the last 2 minutes this season pic.twitter.com/NS5PhfObi7 — Pitless (@pitlessball) June 6, 2025

Eat your heart out, Robert Horry.

What more can Haliburton do to convince the world that he is a true superstar? He’s put together one of the most incredible, indescribable, incomprehensible playoff runs the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately though, it may not matter for some people because he’s doing it in an Indiana Pacers uniform instead of the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers.