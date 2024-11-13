Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) between plays against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While Bronny James made history when he joined LeBron James to become the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA, the jury is still out on Bronny’s future. Discussions on the topic have been heavy on the “nepotism” theme and short on definitive answers about Bronny’s potential as a player.

Now that the Lakers have assigned Bronny to their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, the discussion has taken a new turn. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who vocally backed the team’s decision to draft James and recently said the young player could help in “engaging and energizing” LeBron, now says the Lakers’ plans are “detrimental to him.”

“I’m gonna apply the brakes on my ‘everything’s fine’ on the Bronny front,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. “From my understanding, he’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers home games. He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player. He’s not getting on United Airlines and … go play in road games.

“Honestly, I know he was getting so much special treatment and nepotism; that’s fine. I don’t care, and like I said, it’s normal, but now I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t like that; I don’t know whose idea it was. Obviously the Lakers are fine with it, they’re doing it.

“On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far. And I don’t think that benefits Bronny, I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at that point. I think it would be much better if Bronny was a more developed player by February or March by playing in G League road games.”

“I’m gonna apply the brakes on my ‘everything’s fine’ on the Bronny front…”👀

– Brian Windhorst[@WindhorstESPN] Had enough of the Hollywood #LakeShow ??#NBA pic.twitter.com/BKVYk8Def5 — Chris Gorman (@GormanChristoph) November 13, 2024



As noted, Windhorst has been a vocal supporter of the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny James.

“What the Lakers are doing here is trying to get the most out of LeBron,” Windhorst said on First Take last month. “This is an investment, not just in history; it’s an investment in engaging and energizing your franchise player at age 39. And I think it’s working.”

Brian Windhorst on the Lakers playing Bronny James: “What the Lakers are doing here is trying to get the most out of LeBron. This is an investment, not just in history, it’s an investment in engaging and energizing your franchise player at age 39. And I think it’s working.” pic.twitter.com/7mpTd3SvGH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2024

[Chris Gorman]