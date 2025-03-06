Photo Credit: ESPN

Brian Windhorst is not really known for making brash statements full of hyperbole. But the ESPN NBA insider talked about the Dallas Mavericks on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday.

And nothing anyone says about the poor Mavericks these days seems out of bounds.

“The last month … I submit it’s in the realm of the worst month for an organization in the history of the sport,” Windhorst said.

“It’s got to be right up there,” podcast co-host Tim MacMahon concurred.

Quite a statement, considering the NBA has been around almost 80 years, and many teams have had very bad months through the decades. Yet the Mavericks’ past month ranks with any of them. Fans have been livid about the shocking trade Feb. 2 that sent the face of the franchise, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers. Media ripped the team for making the trade, and then cracking down on fans who protested the deal.

This week, the Mavs earned more condemnation for announcing price hikes on tickets for next season.

The final blow came Monday night, when star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL.

“When that happens, it’s beyond upsetting — it can totally derail the direction of a franchise,” Windhorst said. “When that happens, in conjunction with an historically unpopular trade that already threatens your short- and medium-term future, you enter into, unfortunately, original, unique territory.”

“It’s in the realm of the worst month for an organization in the history of the sport.” – @WindhorstESPN @espn_macmahon | @TimBontemps https://t.co/OtFpuqf0lG pic.twitter.com/8QaaOVwyrU — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) March 5, 2025



MacMahon said Irving’s injury hurt the team on and off the floor.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Kyrie … has been nothing short of phenomenal on the floor for the Mavericks and he has become a spectacular leader for this franchise that kind of kept this group together during historic chaos after that Luka trade,” MacMahon said. “He was the one major face of the franchise who had consistent good messages after the trade, both internally and to the public, and this fan base that was already gutted by the Luka trade now loses Kyrie …it is dark days in Dallas, man.”