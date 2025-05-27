Screen grab: ‘Pardon My Take’

All things considered, Brian Windhorst seems to possess one of ESPN’s higher approval ratings when it comes to talent.

That, however, isn’t the case everywhere. Look no further than New York.

Like many, Windhorst didn’t give the Knicks much of a chance to upset the heavily favored Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. But for whatever reason, the ESPN senior writer became the posterchild for doubting the Knicks, whose fans were eager to throw his pre-series analysis back in his face.

The issue between Knicks fans and Brian Windhorst, however, crossed the line in the aftermath of New York’s series-clinching victory over the Celtics in Game 6 on May 16. In a series of videos that went viral after the game, Knicks fans can be seen harassing the Akron, Ohio, native during his walk to his New York City hotel, with one video even showing garbage being thrown at him.

Apparently, that isn’t the only footage from Windhorst’s walk of shame that exists.

On Tuesday, the longtime NBA reporter joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, which wasted little time asking him about the viral incidents. And although Windhorst was quick to share that he didn’t believe that those who accosted him were true Knicks fans, he also revealed that the situation was even worse than the videos that have already been made public revealed.

“Those were not Knicks fans. Those were hooligans,” Windhorst said. “Knicks fans were not a block away from the Garden at 12:30 in the morning. Knicks fans were off celebrating with themselves… the truth is, that there is other footage that apparently is not going to become unearthed where hands were put on me. Nothing serious happened. People put their hands on me and I had to shove their hands off and I basically jaywalked across 35th Street to get away.”

Windhorst added: “I was never in serious danger. But it was not a pleasant experience at 12:35 in the morning. Those were not Knicks fans. Those were not the same people that I saw two hours earlier, enjoying one of the great moments in the Garden of most of their lives. So I don’t equate the two things.”

While Brian Windhorst did his best to downplay the altercations, whatever happened was serious enough that he knew he had to get out of Dodge — even if it meant jaywalking. It’s one thing to be harassed verbally or even have garbage thrown at you, but another to have hands put on you. Meanwhile, Windhorst has handled this entire ordeal with nothing but class.

With TNT broadcasting the Eastern Conference Finals, Windhorst hasn’t had to return to New York City since the Knicks’ Game 6 victory over the Celtics, although he may not have made his final visit to the Big Apple this season. With the Knicks trailing the Indiana Pacers two games to one heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, it’s still not out of the realm of possibility that New York will be hosting NBA Finals games. And if that’s the case, hopefully Windhorst will have a more sizable security detail made available to him.