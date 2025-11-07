Brian Windhorst’s famous ‘Now why is that?” on ESPN’s “First Take” on July 1, 2022. (ESPN.)

Two weeks into the 2025-26 NBA season, ESPN has re-signed one of its top talents. On Friday, the network announced that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Brian Windhorst, who will continue in his role as an NBA senior writer.

According to a release, the Akron, Ohio, native will “continue to provide insights and analysis across ESPN platforms.” Windhorst first joined ESPN in 2010 as a part of its “Heat Index” focused on the Miami Heat after covering the first seven years of LeBron James’ career for the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

While Windhorst made his name covering James, he has since established himself as one of the league’s most respected and insightful national reporters and analysts. His knowledge of the NBA and its innerworkings was perhaps most evident during a segment on First Take in the summer of 2022, in which used a relatively minor trade to forecast the Utah Jazz later trading star players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Such analysis and his enthusiasm for the sport has made Windhorst a fan favorite, whether it’s in his role hosting The Hoop Collective podcast or on ESPN programming, including NBA Countdown. The timing of his previous contract’s expiration was especially notable, as it coincided with Amazon and NBC joining ESPN as league partners in its new media rights deal.

Ultimately, Windhorst will be staying in the same place in which he has spent the last 15 years of his career. His new deal comes nearly two months after his NBA Countdown colleague, host Malika Andrews, also opted to re-sign with the network.