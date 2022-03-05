Troy Aikman’s move to ESPN hasn’t even been announced yet, and a Monday Night Football analyst is already on his way out of the company.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brian Griese would be leaving the company to take the job as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach.

Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese is leaving ESPN to become the Quarterbacks Coach for the 49ers, sources tell @SethWickersham and me. Griese and Kyle Shanahan have known each other for years; Griese played QB in Tampa when Shanahan was on the Bucs coaching staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

Griese worked in the Monday Night Football booth with Steve Levy and Louis Riddick in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to his ascension on MNF, he was a college football broadcaster with ESPN, calling games alongside Levy among several others.

As for Griese’s co-analyst on MNF, Louis Riddick interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers GM job earlier this week. It sure would make the lives of ESPN execs easier if both Griese and Riddick got jobs in the game prior to Aikman’s reported arrival.