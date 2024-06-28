Screengrab via WWE YouTube.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s radio show, The Hall of Fame Show, will move to ESPN Radio and be aired nationally starting this Saturday night with live coverage of UFC 303.

In April, the show, which Booker T co-hosts with Brad Gilmore, was picked up by ESPN Nashville after previously airing on ESPN Houston, Booker’s hometown.

Now, it will air nationally three times a week.

Sports Illustrated first reported the news on Thursday and featured a comment from Booker T, who said, “We’re thrilled to connect with an even larger audience. We’re honored to be part of ESPN Radio.”

Gilmore, an on-air personality for Houston’s CW 39 who first met Booker T 13 years ago, also commented on the news, saying, “The way we do radio is unique. Nobody can do it like Booker, and I’ve been able to learn right next to him. Every show, he says, ‘This show is for the people.’ And it really is. Now that we get to do it on ESPN Radio, we can open up the phone lines across the nation. Just like in wrestling, it’s that interaction with the audience that makes this so special.”

In addition to his radio show, Booker T is the lead analyst for WWE’s NXT brand, which airs on the USA Network every Tuesday night.

