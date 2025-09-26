Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers talks during the Andre Iguodala jersey retirement ceremony at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

In its search for a new head football coach following the dismissal of Deshaun Foster, one person UCLA is looking to for help is Bob Myers, a current NBA analyst for ESPN and former general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic shared that Myers is one of the many UCLA alumni involved in the search for a new coach.

“UCLA AD Martin Jarmond will lead the Bruins’ search committee to find its next coach,” Feldman posted on X. “On Jarmond’s committee: Executive SR Associate AD Erin Adkins; Casey Wasserman; ESPN hoops analyst Bob Myers, longtime NFL LB Eric Kendricks and Commanders GM Adam Peters, who all are UCLA grads.”

As a student at UCLA in the mid-1990s, Myers was on the Bruins’ 1995 national championship-winning team, the 11th and (to date) most recent in the men’s basketball program’s illustrious history.

While Myers’ primary experience is in basketball, he does have similar experience in football. Shortly after Josh Harris bought the NFL’s Washington Commanders, Myers became an advisor to the franchise, a role he still holds. As an advisor, he was involved in the search that ultimately led to the hiring of Adam Peters as general manager and Dan Quinn as head coach.