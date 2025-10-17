Photo Credit: ESPN on ABC.

With the start of the 2025-26 NBA season just days away, ESPN is losing a key member of its coverage. According to Shams Charania and Adam Schefter, Bob Myers is leaving the Worldwide Leader in Sports to become the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group co-founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leaving his role as an ESPN basketball analyst to become president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, giving him the ability to work across many of the world’s top leagues. Myers now will work in a… pic.twitter.com/IUiqTWKSQe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2025

Myers had been a part of ESPN’s NBA coverage for the past two seasons, joining the network following his decorated tenure as the Golden State Warriors’ general manager. The 2-time NBA Executive of the Year earned plenty of praise for his work as analyst during the last two years, in which he was a regular part of ESPN’s NBA Countdown studio show.

Still, it only seemed like a matter of time until Myers would find his way back to the management side of sports. In many ways, his connection with the Harris Blitzer group is a natural one, as he previously served as a special advisor for the Washington Commanders during their search for a new general manager and head coach following the 2023 season.

In addition to the Commanders, the Harris Blitzer group also possesses majority stakes in the the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace F.C. of the Premier League, as well as an investment in Joe Gibbs Racing. Myers’ new role appears to be a unique one, giving him the ability to have significant say for franchises across a variety of major professional sports leagues.

Although the former UCLA forward’s exit may have been inevitable, the timing is hardly ideal for his former employer with the start of the NBA season arriving next week. While ESPN has yet to officially announce its NBA Countdown crew for the upcoming season, we already know it will include former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who could be counted on to replace Myers’ expertise.