Credit: ESPN.com

With the 2025 NFL draft finally arriving this week, fans are hanging on every news story, report, and rumor to find out what their team is going to do.

While the draft picks are the main event, there’s also the chance to trades as each team jockies to put itself in the best position to win next season.

With all of that said, it was interesting news for Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans on Monday when they checked ESPN.com to see that the Bengals had agreed to a trade with the Bills for left tackle Cordy Glenn.

It’s an interesting move for both franchises because… wait a minute… hang on…

Cordy Glenn has been out of football since 2020…

The news was being reported by Josina Anderson, who left ESPN in 2020…

And this trade did happen, but in 2018.

We’re not sure why or how it happened (we’ve reached out to ESPN for an explanation), but it appears that the news report from March 12, 2018, somehow received a refreshed posting date of April 21, 2025, and went live in their Bills and Bengals verticals. A relatively harmless error, though it did confuse quite a few folks on Reddit and other social media platforms.

This is a story that’s listed in the “My News” tab on ESPN and has today’s date on it. Please note that this trade happened 7 YEARS AGO. www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/… [image or embed] — Brian Moritz (@bmoritz99.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 1:32 PM

@GregTompsett Did you see the “news” on ESPN that we traded Cordy Glenn? Way to be on top of it, ESPN, 7 years later. pic.twitter.com/j75hnTRcLx — Uncle Bran (@bran_flaked) April 21, 2025

For some reason, ESPN posted a story this morning announcing that the Bills are trading Cordy Glenn to the Bengals. Probably looking to move up in the draft. Fingers crossed for Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen! — Mick Rogers (@MickRogersEsq) April 21, 2025

We’ll have to see how the news of this trade from seven years ago impacts what the Bills and Bengals do this week in the draft.