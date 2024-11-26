ESPN posted a funny tribute video to the late Bill Walton before the Maui Invitational, showing his colorful antics at previous tournaments. Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN posted a humorous tribute video to the late Bill Walton ahead of the Maui Invitational’s tip-off Monday, showing some of his colorful adventures at past tournaments.

Let’s just say the network had plenty of material to work with for the video.

Walton, who died May 27 at age 71, was legendary for his antics and carefree lifestyle, and judging by the video, Hawaii offered him plenty of fun adventures as he covered previous Maui Invitationals for ESPN. The video shows him doing just about anything a tourist can do in the Aloha State. There’s video of Walton performing native dances, paddling an outrigger canoe, buried in the sand on the beach, appearing to swim with giant tortoises … you get the idea. The only thing missing was a Grateful Dead soundtrack.

As the 2024 Maui Invitational tips off across ESPN platforms, we remember belove college basketball analyst & iconic NBA player, the late Bill Walton@MauiInv | #MauiHoops pic.twitter.com/fwXzhDjD33 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 25, 2024



The video ends with Walton relaxing in a spa, saying contentedly, “I love Maui.”

The tournament tipped off Monday afternoon at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui. The eight-team field is loaded this year, with three AP Top 5 teams – back-to-back national champions UConn, currently ranked No. 2, along with Auburn (No. 4) and Iowa State (No. 5). Traditional powers North Carolina and Michigan State are on hand, along with Memphis, Dayton and Colorado.

Walton covered a lot of ground in his previous visits to Maui. His presence is sorely missed on basketball broadcasts.

[ESPN]