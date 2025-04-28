Screen grab: ESPN

Bill Simmons typically isn’t a fan of being aggregated. But when it came to ESPN’s presentation of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks on Sunday, the Sports Guy gave us permission.

During Sunday night’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer founder discussed his former employer’s broadcast of the game. And in doing so, Simmons took issue with the network going to a commercial as Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson dealt with an apparent ankle injury.

“I have some ESPN notes,” Simmons told co-host Ryen Russillo. “Maybe don’t go to a commercial when Jalen Brunson is leaning against the scorer’s table holding his ankle in complete agony and do the, ‘we’ll be back after this.’ And then you’re gone for four minutes. That’s one.”

The bulk of Simmons’ ire regarding ESPN’s broadcast, however, was reserved for the network repeatedly showing Jalen Rose in the stands, less than two years after laying off the NBA analyst and Detroit native.

“I don’t think you need to show Jalen Rose 15 times after you f**king laid him off two years ago, three minutes before he was about to do a Get Up segment and gets a call [that] says, ‘don’t go on Get Up because you’re about to be laid off,'” Simmons, who is close friends with Rose, said. “Maybe don’t show him over and over again during the game. You motherf**kers. Aggregate that. I don’t care.”

It would be our pleasure.

While Russillo countered by asking, “Doesn’t Jalen want to be on TV?” — a “good zag” by Simmons own admission — the former ESPN columnist’s point stands. Despite Rose’s status as one of Detroit’s most famous fans, it was admittedly odd for the network to be repeatedly showing a personality it let go of on not-so-pleasant terms less than two years ago.

In any event, this might not be the last time we see Rose return to ESPN airwaves. In recent months, the former Fab Five star has served as a guest analyst on Inside the NBA, which is set to be leased to the Worldwide Leader next season.