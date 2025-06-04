Credit: ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption

Bill Simmons and Pablo Torre clearly don’t agree on everything, but they maintain a connection via Pardon The Interruption.

And after debating the merits of Torre’s reporting on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the two ex-ESPNers turned their attention toward that shared bond.

As two people who have previously been mentioned as potential successors to Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon, Simmons and Torre unsurprisingly had some thoughts on the future of the daily debate show. That included Simmons sharing that not only has he shut down such talks with his “Uncle Tony” in the past, but that he believes the show should end whenever its current hosts want it to.

“I remember the lasts couple years I was at ESPN, [Kornheiser] had this whole thing he kept saying — and I was like, you know, pretty close to him at this point — and he would always be like, ‘well when Mike and I turn it over to you and [Dan] Le Batard,'” Simmons recalled. “And finally I got mad at him and I was like, ‘you gotta stop that. I don’t wanna take over PTI. That’s your show. You guys are gonna die with that show. Nobody wants to take that show. Nobody wants that responsibility. It’s your show. Like stop even thinking that.”

The Ringer founded added: “The show should die when they don’t wanna do it anymore. Nobody should take the show over. Come up with another idea.”

Torre took it a step further.

“I also fully think that the show will die when they die,” the Pablo Torre Finds Out host said.

“Like literally on the set,” Simmons joked.

“I mean, they’re not gonna stop doing it,” Torre continued.

At this point, there’s no reason to think that PTI will be slowing down anytime soon; in fact, the biggest reason the duo didn’t extend the show to an hour following the cancellation of Around The Horn is reportedly because ESPN failed to match their asking price. And to Simmons’ point, it’s hard to imagine the show continuing after Kornheiser and Wilbon no longer want to do it, although that doesn’t appear to be a problem that the Worldwide Leader will be facing anytime soon.