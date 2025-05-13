Photo credit: ‘Around the Horn’

ESPN’s long-running Around the Horn will conclude its two-decade run on May 23. In honor of its legendary legacy, the show is bringing back some fan-favorite panelists, including Kate Fagan, Jemele Hill, and Bob Ryan, for one last hurrah.

Meanwhile, Courtney Cronin is reflecting on her chances to sit in the winner’s chair again after earning the spot during Monday’s episode. She may be a newer addition to ATH, but she’s already made her mark. In fact, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen ranked her No. 10 in his list of the top-10 ATH panelists of all time.

Cronin has no shortage of opinions, especially when it comes to sports media. She voiced her frustrations with the industry’s focus on personality-driven commentary over the voices of those with a true understanding of the game.

“Everything in sports media is driven by personalities and takes, but this show was started by f*cking* writers,” Cronin told AA. “It irritates me when I see people on shows who have never stepped foot in a locker room, or it’s been 15-20 years since they have, spouting off information like they’re there every day or understand it.”

And it was the “f*cking writers” who got a shoutout during Monday’s FaceTime.

Today @CourtneyRCronin dedicated her FaceTime to the writers that made this show. After, one of those writers, @BillPlaschke, got to hear us gush about him for a while 🫶 pic.twitter.com/JHh6KjUnqW — Around the Horn (@AroundtheHorn) May 12, 2025

“I don’t know how many more chances I’m gonna have to sit in this winner’s chair, but I want to give an ode to the writers of Around the Horn,” Cronin said. “The show was built by writers, the people who were at the games, in the locker rooms, talking to the players, which formed their opinions on this show, whether they praise them, or whether they rip them. And they still come out here every day, and they delivered. I was once told that any gasbag can get on TV and spout off a take, but it’s the people who can explain something with empathy and nuance, who are the real difference makers.

“So, to the writers I’ve had the privilege of sitting alongside on this show, Bill Plaschke, J.A. Adande, Woody Paige, Frank Isola, Kevin Blackistone, and so many more of you, thank you. You’re what made this show as great as it was for 22 and a half years.”

ESPN turned to Pardon the Interruption, but ATH showed behind-the-scenes what happened after the show.

“That’s so nice, Courtney. Thank you, I’m crying,” Plaschke replied. “So nice.”

Tony Reali wanted to hear what David Dennis Jr.’s FaceTime would’ve been like after Cronin so eloquently honored Plaschke and several others before her.

“My FaceTime was going to be about the thing I say to everybody when they ask about the show, and they ask about Reali, they ask about Woody,” Dennis said. “But I always make sure everybody knows that Bill Plaschke is one of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met in my entire life, in terms of like his kindness. Like, an absolute legend, a Hall of Fame journalist and reporter, and all that stuff. But you come here every single day; you’re just so nice. You’re just so giving. You’re kind. You’re a good sport. I know we always joke about things, but you’re just the nicest dude. When we do the conference calls, and at the end, you thank everybody, it’s just one of those things that sticks with me.

“Bill, you’ve been on my mind so much this year with everything that’s been going on. I pray for you and your family, and all that stuff. You’re just an absolute gem of a dude, and it’s been an honor to be doing this with you for three years. Man, you’re the coolest guy.”

Cronin brought Plaschke to tears. So did Dennis.

“I’m so moved; thank you,” Plaschke said. I’m not worthy of it, but thank you.”

Tony Reali took over as Bill Plaschke fought back tears, “This is something we talked about. How are we going to honor the people we work with… Feel however you feel. We need to tell you how much you mean to us, Bill. Part of what he just said is, you’re such a good sport. I mean, you’re such a good sport, having been in this position, knowing I have to mute somebody who’s the nine-time sports columnist of the year. Our show has nine sports columnist of the year awards — all of them are Bill.

“So, knowing that I have to walk in here, take away points, and mute, that was the first five years of this show, a fear me for me, anxiety. You made it so it was, of course, something that I knew you were going to take in the right way, which I’m always thankful for. And then, you know, how you write your column, and why you’re the nine-time [winner] is because you put your heart outside of your body, and you put it right on the page.. For you, it was different for me. It wasn’t about being bloody in that way, it was about being heartfelt and heart full.

“And you’ve been able to do that even in the 15th and 22nd clips show on this show in some ways. But then also give us, the ‘It’s over,’ and ‘He’s going to the Lakers,’ and being the biggest homer of all-time, which is a wonderful TV mechanic you do, that I know you play up. I know you feel it, but I know you play up. And you do it, and you walk into mutes, and you walk right into this filter. And it made our show even more unique, which is a beautiful thing.”

If you couldn’t tell by the tears, the tributes meant a lot to Bill Plaschke.

“You guys are my family,” he said. “You guys are my second family. I love everybody here so much. This is going to be so hard. I’m so sentimental.”