Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the NFL Draft prepares to descend on the Steel City, Pittsburgh royalty will be standing by to contribute coverage for the event.

On Tuesday, Pat McAfee announced that former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and current CBS Sports studio analyst Bill Cowher will join his eponymous show’s “Draft Spectacular” coverage next week during the NFL Draft. Cowher, of course, is a longtime analyst on CBS’s The NFL Today and won Super Bowl XL as head coach of the Steelers.

The announcement continues a trend of special guest analysts on McAfee’s NFL Draft coverage. Two years ago, Bill Belichick joined McAfee to provide his insights on the draft. And last year, now-current head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers Mike McCarthy joined McAfee’s crew for the draft in Green Bay.

“I’ll tell ya, I talked to him yesterday, he’s excited,” McAfee said of Cowher joining the Draft Spectacular. “‘Homework time’ is the last thing he said to get it all in there. He’ll be joining us live. We’re going to try to piece together the best draft coverage that we possibly can.”

In addition to Cowher, McAfee also announced Pennsylvania native and frequent McAfee guest A.Q. Shipley will join the show next week.

McAfee’s Draft Spectacular will be one of four NFL Draft telecasts available across ESPN-owned platforms. The Worldwide Leader will continue to produce its usual two broadcasts — one for ESPN that is the “standard” production and another for ABC that is more human-interest oriented — in addition to NFL Network’s coverage of the event, which will go on as usual under ESPN ownership.