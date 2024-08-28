Bill Belichick Photo Credit: PMS Draft Spectacular Screen grab: Pat McAfee’s NFL Draft show.
ESPNNFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

Bill Belichick is now racking up broadcast gigs the way he once collected Super Bowl trophies.

ESPN announced Wednesday the former New England Patriots head coach will join Peyton Manning in a new ESPN+ show, The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, which premieres Sept. 6. The 30-minute show will air each Friday during the regular season, as Belichick and Manning provide “a film room, schematic breakdown” of the upcoming ESPN Monday Night Football matchup.


The legendary coach just keeps adding more broadcast duties ahead of the NFL season. Most recently, SiriusXM announced Monday that Belichick is joining the Let’s Go! podcast hosted by longtime sports journalist Jim Gray.

Belichick, of course, already has a working relationship with Manning, as he’ll be a featured guest for all 11 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli simulcasts (ESPN2 and ESPN+).

He’s still slated to join The Pat McAfee Show each Monday to recap NFL action.

Belichick will also be a panelist on The CW’s Inside the NFL with Chad Johnson, Ryan Clark, and Chris Long.

That’s an incredibly busy schedule for a 72-year-old man. There’s speculation Belichick is loading his schedule to keep his visibility high as he pursues another NFL head coaching job for next season.

