Photo Credit: ESPN

The sports world is still digesting Bill Belichick’s stunning decision to become the head coach of North Carolina, but he showed Monday that he already understands one key aspect of his new job.

During Belichick’s weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said he’d talked with many people in the past week about the legendary NFL coach’s prospects in Chapel Hill.

“All the college football people that I know are like, ‘How do you think Bill’s going to do?'” McAfee said. “I’m like, ‘Bill’s not going to half-ass anything.’ He’s going to be very well-researched, and his team is obviously going to be held to a standard … I think he’s going to win.

“And everybody was like, ‘Well, how’s he going to recruit?'” And it’s like, ‘I think it’s going to be a little different for him.'”

Belichick understands he’ll be expected to do far more than just draw up Xs and Os and hire great assistant coaches. Belichick will be tasked with building buzz around the North Carolina program, a tough assignment at a school much better known for its basketball history.

As McAfee continued talking about Belichick’s chances for success (“I think it’s a beautiful thing for those UNC people,” he said), Belichick interrupted him.

“Can I just jump in there and say, why don’t you come down and talk about it in person? How about if we do GameDay down here?” Belichick asked.

“How about if we do GameDay down here?” Bill Belichick throws out the idea of College GameDay making its way to Chapel Hill 👀 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/85V0boPIP9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 16, 2024



It was a simple and obvious request, really, Belichick pitching McAfee to help bring ESPN’s popular College GameDay to Chapel Hill. But Belichick didn’t have to worry about lining up promotional opportunities for the New England Patriots. College football is a different world.

“He already gets it. He gets it,” McAfee said. “I would be honored to go down there. … We can’t wait to get down there.”

As one of the analysts on GameDay, McAfee can certainly put in a word to the show’s producers about a trip to Chapel Hill, but frankly, Belichick heading to UNC will be one of the biggest stories in college football next year.

It’s hard to imagine the show isn’t planning at least one visit to Kenan Memorial Stadium.

