Credit: ESPN

Appearing in his first TV interview since the CBS Mornings debacle that spurred a multi-week news cycle about him and his girlfriend, Bill Belichick tried to clear the air about Jordon Hudson’s role in the North Carolina Tar Heels football program.

Belichick was interviewed by ESPN’s Christine Williamson at the ACC’s spring meetings in Amelia Island, FL on Tuesday afternoon. The interview largely focused on the state of the Tar Heels’ football program and how Belichick is adjusting to life in the college ranks as opposed to the NFL.

However, midway through the sit-down Williamson broached the subject that everyone wanted to hear Belichick speak about: his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. The couple has been the center of a media circus ever since Hudson interrupted CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil during an interview with Belichick over a question about how the two had met.

Bill Belichick, in his first TV interview since the ‘CBS Mornings’ debacle, says Jordon Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.” pic.twitter.com/hdkENbaR45 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 13, 2025

“Alright so, I know that you’re aware that your relationship with Jordon Hudson has been a headline over the last few months,” Williamson began. “And all of the specifics aside, because I know a lot has come out in the last couple of days, how do you think that impacts your ability to coach this football team, if at all?”

“Yeah, you know, that’s really off to the side,” Belichick replied. “It’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football. I’m excited to be back in the coach’s meetings and getting ready for June and then August when we get into training camp. So June will be a big recruiting month for us, and then August we’ll start to get ready for the season.”

“I know that you’re not on social media and you don’t read as much as everybody else as seen,” Williamson continued her line of questioning, “but when it comes to having conversations with your players, have you been able to talk about any of those things and the specifics of what’s going on off the field?”

“Yeah, no, I talk to the players, you know, when we meet with them and when they come into visit and so forth, sure,” Belichick replied.

“And how have those conversations gone?” Williamson asked.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Yeah, great. Again, we want to make the players the best that they can be, provide them the best opportunity on and off the field, and that’s what we’re about at UNC and that’s what we do best for every single player we have,” Belichick answered, dodging the core of Williamson’s question.

As far as the Jordon Hudson drama goes, that is all that Belichick would reveal to ESPN. The Tar Heels head coach has another interview coming up with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this Friday. Perhaps the veteran coach will reveal more then.

For now, ESPN deserves credit. Williamson addressed the elephant in the room, but also made her questions relevant to football. There are real football concerns regarding Hudson’s involvement in Belichick’s life. Some pundits have even gone so far as to suggest the coach might step away before the Tar Heels’ Week 1 game against TCU.

Belichick didn’t seem like a coach intent on leaving during this interview. In fact, he was far from it.