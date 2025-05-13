Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The next chapter of the Bill Belichick saga may be written on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach will be interviewed live from the ACC spring meetings in Amelia Island, FL on SportsCenter at 2 p.m. ET. It’ll be Belichick’s first television interview since his now-infamous CBS Mornings sit-down went completely awry after his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupted a question about how the couple met.

ESPN’s announcement of the interview also highlighted SportsCenter interviews with Duke men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer and Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.

That framing is a bit conspicuous. It’s hard to believe that ESPN would dedicate an entire SportsCenter special to the ACC spring meetings if Bill Belichick weren’t being interviewed. In fact, it’s valid to question whether ESPN would air these interviews on its main network at all, rather than ACC Network, if Belichick didn’t find himself the center of a complete media circus.

But given the circumstances, ESPN has decided to do it. That’s probably the right move from a viewership perspective. The question now becomes, will the network ask Belichick the questions that everybody wants to hear?

It’s easy to envision an interview where ESPN sticks strictly to sports. After all, that’s the core of the network’s mission statement. But Belichick’s current controversies have direct football implications, to the point where some are even questioning whether he’ll be the Tar Heels head coach in Week 1 against TCU.

To not ask Belichick directly about his relationship would be a journalistic dereliction of duty. We’ll see if ESPN will go there. If not, the world will have to wait until Michael Strahan interviews Belichick on Good Morning America later this week.