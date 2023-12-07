Sep 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes will be on The Army-Navy game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Saturday. The 5-6 Army Black Knights and the 5-6 Navy Midshipmen will collide in their annual tilt on CBS. The 124th version of this matchup has a lot of added juice, and as you might expect, ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Gillette Stadium.

It will be the first time the NFL’s New England Patriots home stadium hosts “America’s Game.” GameDay has previously covered Army-Navy games on nine different occasions, with the game sites located up and down the East Coast in cities such as East Rutherford, New Jersey, West Point, New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

ESPN has announced that this week’s guest picker on GameDay will be none other than the New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick. Belichick, who has ties to the United States Naval Academy, is a local legend and a great addition to the show. He will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, and Pat McAfee on the set this Saturday.

.@Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick will be our guest picker this Saturday ? #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/VPY61NbrPm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2023

Belichick, raised in Annapolis, Maryland, saw his father serve as an assistant football coach at the United States Naval Academy. He reportedly learned to break down game film at a young age, watching his father and the Navy coaching staff.

In addition to the 71-year-old Belichick, there’s another connection to the Naval Academy on the GameDay set. Coach Corso, who overlapped in Annapolis with Bill’s father, Steve, was a former Navy assistant coach (1966-68). It’s worth noting that during the eight previous times, the game was featured on the show, Corso picked Navy and went 4-4 with his picks.

While Navy leads the all-time series, Army won last year’s matchup 20-17 in double overtime.

[College GameDay]