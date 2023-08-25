ESPN College GameDay broadcasts from the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

College football fans, Big & Rich won’t be comin’ to your city any longer.

At least, they won’t be doing it on ESPN’s College GameDay openings.

The popular country music duo, whose hit song Comin’ to Your City has been the theme song of College GameDay for many years, announced Friday that they’re ending their association with the show.

“@collegegameday, it’s been an honor. Time to officially pass the torch after 16 incredible years!” the duo tweeted from their official account.

“It’s been a great 16 years, being the voices of the College GameDay open,” Big Kenny said in a video.

“And now we’re excited to officially pass the torch to these extremely talented artists,” partner John Rich said. “We can’t say who just yet, but tune into ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. to find out.”

The song’s whacky lyrics seemed a perfect fit for a show known for showcasing zany fans, silly mascot heads, and colorful commentary. The 2005 song, which won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, has served as the College GameDay theme song almost since its release.

ESPN announced Aug. 1 that Post Malone’s song, Something Real, would be its college football anthem for this season, for games, ads, and studio shows. It’s not known if that song will also be used for GameDay.



