Ben Solak is the latest talented sports media personality to leave Bill Simmons’ The Ringer.

Solak announced his departure from The Ringer earlier this week, teasing an upcoming announcement about his next career move. On Thursday, ESPN announced the addition of Solak to its digital writing staff. An alum of The Draft Network, Solak is the latest voice in the NFL Draft community to make the leap to the Worldwide Leader.

Welcome to ESPN,@BenjaminSolak! Solak adds to @ESPNNFL digital writing staff ahead of the 2024-25 #NFL season More on ESPN’s full lineup: https://t.co/J2vbkbsXhd pic.twitter.com/4uGJZtpLuZ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 1, 2024

Here’s more from ESPN PR on Solak’s new role as a national NFL analyst

Solak, who brings many years of experience with him to ESPN, will specialize in on-the field breakdowns and data analysis while also contributing to ESPN’s sports betting content. Fans will primarily find Solak’s analysis on ESPN+ and on various ESPN podcasts, with betting content found across digital platforms, including the ESPN App, and on ESPN BET Live.

Solak joins the ranks of national NFL analysts, including Bill Barnwell, Matt Bowen, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder. ESPN confirmed Solak would contribute across multiple platforms, and given his diverse skill set, there are several exciting possibilities for ESPN to utilize him.

Some of those include him doing literally anything with Mina Kimes or perhaps Fantasy Focus Live alongside Field Yates and Mike Clay, where he could showcase his analytical skills and on-air presence. His experience co-hosting The Ringer NFL Show with Sheil Kapadia highlights his ability to excel in video podcasting and interview formats.

He initially gained prominence through his work at Bleeding Green Nation before becoming a senior college football writer and leading NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. He also co-hosted an NFL Draft Show for the Locked On Podcast Network. Joining Bill Simmons’ company in August 2021, he’s become a well-known, quirky figure in the NFL community, particularly influential in the NFL Draft sphere.

ESPN’s decision to hire Solak comes as he’s rapidly become a leading figure in NFL analysis, renowned for his ability to break down complex game film into easily digestible insights. He’s also cultivated a unique style that blends expert analysis with accessible explanations.

“Hello yes I’m very very excited and also not freaking out and also doing fine thank you for asking,” he wrote on X.

Hello yes I’m very very excited and also not freaking out and also doing fine thank you for asking https://t.co/akyzsp2hv2 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 1, 2024

