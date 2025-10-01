Credit: ESPN on ABC

The NHL signed a seven-year media deal with ESPN/ABC to bring pro hockey back to the Worldwide Leader in 2021. Suffice it to say, MLB analyst Ben McDonald hasn’t been tuning in very much over that time.

As the 2025 MLB season winds down, it’s almost time for the 2025-26 NHL season to begin. What better opportunity for ESPN to promote its NHL Opening Night offerings than to the sports fans watching the MLB Playoffs currently underway?

McDonald, who was in the booth alongside Kevin Brown and Jessica Mendoza for ESPN on ABC’s coverage of the NL Wild Card Series Game 2 between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs, wasn’t exactly a good soldier when it came to helping the company get viewers excited about hockey.

“There is zero chance I’ll be watching, I’m just gonna be honest with you.” – ABC/ESPN MLB analyst Ben McDonald with a ringing endorsement of ESPN’s NHL Opening Night coverage. pic.twitter.com/OaWXf68hsy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2025

As the broadcast returned from commercial, Brown launched into a promo for the opening night matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, as well as two other games as part of their tripleheader. He then turned to McDonald to jokingly get his take on whether or not the Panthers might be able to three-peat.

“Uh, if you say so,” said McDonald. “I mean, good luck to them. Are you asking if I’m gonna be watching?”

“No, you’ll be watching, of course, because you work for ESPN, you’ll be watching Friday night,” responded Brown, attempting to keep his broadcasting partner in line.

“There is zero chance I’ll be watching, I’m just gonna be honest with you,” added McDonald.

“Where will you be?” asked Brown.

“I will be somewhere, but there’s zero chance I’ll be watching,” said McDonald, driving the nail in all the way.

“Alright, thanks, Ben, we’ll be watching. Thanks for the ratings,” responded Brown as he and Mendoza chuckled.

We’d love to be a fly on the wall for the phone call that Ben is about to get from an ESPN executive over this one.