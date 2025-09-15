Photo Credit: ESPN.

On Sunday, ESPN revealed details of Believers: Boston Red Sox, a forthcoming three-part series about the team’s 86-year championship drought and how it was broken in 2004.

The release, written by ESPN’s Garrett Cowan, revealed that the series will be “Directed by Gotham Chopra and Lauren Fisher, executive produced by Ben Affleck, and produced by Religion of Sports and Artists Equity.”

“Featuring appearances and commentary from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Katie Nolan, Bill Burr, Donnie Wahlberg, Uzo Aduba, Sam Jay, Maria Menounos, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with members of the 2004 Red Sox roster including Johnny Damon, Curt Schilling, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, and Bronson Arroyo, Believers chronicles how that enduring faith, a remarkable group of players, and a city ready for change came together to break one of the most notorious curses in sports,” Cowan detailed.

“The series follows Boston’s improbable 2004 post-season run through the lens of the franchise’s complex history and the city’s passionate culture, capturing the defining moments when belief and extraordinary talent finally rewarded the city’s long-suffering faithful,” Cowan added. “In doing so, the Red Sox did more than win a championship—they redefined what it meant to believe, both on the field and in the hearts of an entire fanbase.”

For younger fans, this could be eye-opening, as Boston has been MLB’s most successful team since 2004.

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018. The San Francisco Giants (2010, 2012, 2014) are the only other team to win two in that stretch while the St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011), Houston Astros (2017, 2022) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2020, 2024) are the only other franchises with one more than one. That success largely mirrored what the Red Sox did in the early part of the 20th century, as they won five World Series between 1903 and 1918.

But from 1919-2003, the Red Sox went without a World Series title. Notably, the Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the rival New York Yankees following the 1919 season, sparking a dramatic reversal of the two franchises. In 2003, the Yankees defeated the Red Sox in a seven-game American League Championship series, which ended with Aaron Boone hitting a home run to win Game 7, a game Boston led 5-0 after the top of the eighth inning. The 2004 ALCS rematch looked to be more of the same, as the Yankees took a 3-0 series lead over the Red Sox. No such deficit had ever been overcome in MLB history.

Boston, though, won the next four games, then swept the Cardinals in the World Series, breaking the “Curse of the Bambino” in the process.

The release also noted that the three-part series “will premiere on September 26 on the ESPN App for subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan.”