Former ESPN producer Barry Sacks.
ESPNBy Andrew Bucholtz on

This weekend saw a hard loss for the ESPN family. After a heart attack Saturday, famed former ESPN producer Barry Sacks passed away Sunday at 63. That led to a lot of tributes, including this Suzy Kolber-hosted one on-air on their Super Bowl LVII pre-game show Sunday.

Here’s what Kolber says there:

“And guys, on a day that should be joyous, we have devastating news. We at ESPN are heartbroken to share the news of the death of legendary producer Barry Sacks. During his 33-year career in Bristol, Barry touched so many areas of the company. His passion for sports was unmatched, including his love for the New York Giants. When Chris Berman says ‘G-Men’ on NFL Primetime, that’s an ode to Barry. He was also responsilbe for mentoring so many ESPN production assistants, always asking when deciding whether a play should make the highlight, ‘Did it make you say wow?’ Those of us who got to work with you for many years always said ‘Wow’ about you, Barry. Barry is survived by his wife Joanne, his son Jesse, and a countless number of colleagues who love him and will miss him dearly.”

Sacks worked at ESPN for 33 years in many different roles. Some of his credits there include helping into launch SportsCenter and College GameDay. Since 2015, he had also been teaching courses in sports broadcasting to both undergraduate and graduate students at Quinnipiac University in Hampden, Connecticut. Here are some of the many other tributes to Sacks from ESPN personalities past and present on Twitter:

Our thoughts go out to all of Sacks’ friends and family.

UPDATE: Another former ESPN colleague reached out to Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo to say, “Barry was a mentor to so many. A true giant in the industry. I’ll never forget his kindness when I got laid off in taking the time to see if I was ok. This, after he had been let go. He deserved better than ESPN treated him. We will all miss him.”

[ESPN PR on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz