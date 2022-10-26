Barack Obama, Peyton Manning and Larry David walk onto a golf course together and it results in the former president appearing on the ManningCast.

Obama headlined the latest cast of guests to join Eli and Peyton Manning on their most recent alterna-cast of Monday Night Football. Actually, Obama headlines the entire list of guests who have joined the ManningCast since it launched last year. Omaha Productions landed an impressive cast of A-Listers for the Manning’s Monday Night Football broadcast including Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Tom Brady and The Rock to name a few, but the former president trumps them all.

During Obama’s ManningCast appearance, the former president joked that it was their lesser-known brother Cooper who helped book him.

“The main reason I’m on, though, I think is actually cause of Cooper,” Obama said. “He called me up, and after seeing him on those Caesars ads I thought, how could I turn him down?”

While Cooper Manning may not have played a role in booking the former president, Larry David seems to have. According to Axios, the idea to get Obama on Omaha Productions’ popular Monday Night Football alterna-cast on ESPN2 stemmed from a round of golf with Peyton and Larry at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles last May. Those conversations were rekindled when the Chicago Bears–New England Patriots Monday Night Football game landed on the ManningCast schedule.

Obama’s appearance was finalized late last week, according to Axios, and amazingly, it was kept quiet until Omaha Productions announced the guestlist shortly before kickoff. Boomer Esiason, meanwhile, leaked his own Manningcast appearance nearly a week before it’s scheduled to take place.

Earlier this month, Eli Manning said “a former president” would be a dream guest on the show, specifically citing Obama and George W. Bush. It took just 14 episodes of the Manningcast for the former New York Giants quarterback to get his dream guest; that’s a tough pace for Omaha Productions to keep up.

[Axios]