Baker Mayfield had an awkward but amusing conversation with ESPN reporter Jenna Laine following Sunday’s game, after she pressed him for details on a touchdown celebration.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran for a 10-yard score just before halftime against the New York Giants. To celebrate, he did a “Double Tommy” dance honoring Giants QB Tommy DeVito, who after a TD repeatedly raises both hands and pinches his fingers together. (DeVito made his first start this season Sunday in place of recently released Daniel Jones.)

For those who missed it, here’s Mayfield’s celebration.



The immediate hot take on social media claimed Mayfield intended to troll Giants fans and/or DeVito.

So following Tampa Bay’s 30-7 win, reporters set out to uncover the truth. Mayfield claimed it was a tribute to DeVito.

“It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy,” Mayfield said with a straight face. “He’s a good dude, he’s got swag.”

Laine wanted to know more.

“Who came up with that?” she asked.

“Oh, I have no idea, I just see him do it,” Mayfield responded.

“I’m sorry, whose idea was it for you to do that and when did you know you were going to do it?” Laine asked.

Mayfield: “Most of the time, I don’t know what I’m going to do so … spontaneous stuff.”

Laine: “That was just spontaneous, that was not planned? I mean, even your teammates got into it, too.”

Mayfield: “New York fans love Tommy here, so give ‘em something they like.”

DeVito is Italian, prompting Laine to ask, “Are you Italian by any chance, or no?”

“I haven’t done a 23andMe (genetic test), but I don’t know,” Mayfield responded.

Many fans and even media wondered about Laine’s seemingly unusual interest in the celebration. Laine explained the situation with a couple of X posts.

“The deadpan humor from Baker Mayfield isn’t just a podium thing,” Laine wrote. “I jokingly said to him after, ‘That DeVito touchdown celebration was soooo planned.” And he immediately shot back with, ‘You don’t know that.’ Straight face and everything.”

The deadpan humor from Baker Mayfield isn’t just a podium thing. I jokingly said to him after, “That DeVito touchdown celebration was soooo planned.” And he immediately shot back with, “You don’t know that.” Straight face and everything. I can’t…😂😂😂 Never a dull moment. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 24, 2024



Laine insisted the two were just having fun, Mayfield with his quirky, deadpan humor, as she tried to get a reaction.

OMG I guess I AM old enough to be someone’s mom now 😭😭😭 This is just the way I talk. I’m thoroughly enjoying myself here. He is as well. I promise. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 25, 2024



