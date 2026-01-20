Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Tennis fans are finding out the hard way that ESPN’s new app isn’t as accessible as it was made out to be.

Earlier this week, ESPN began coverage of the Australian Open for the 42nd consecutive year, a partnership that represents the networks “longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship,” according to a press release issued by ESPN last week.

But tennis fans that look forward to the late nights and early mornings required to watch the Australian Open were met with a bit of a surprise as the first round began over the weekend. Rather than all matches being available on ESPN+ (now known as ESPN Select), as had been the case for several years prior, Australian Open matches played on the “show courts,” which are the most-desirable matches to watch, are now exclusive to ESPN’s “Unlimited” app tier.

ESPN Unlimited is ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app that launched August 2025. The network bills the app as “All of ESPN. All in one place,” as a way to simplify the viewing experience for fans. One of the app’s main selling points prior to launch was that no matter how an ESPN viewer accesses ESPN — be that through a traditional cable or satellite subscription, a digital alternative like YouTube TV, or simply purchasing access to the app from ESPN directly — everyone would have access to all of what ESPN has to offer. No additional subscriptions required.

So far, that vision hasn’t unfolded as planned. Subscribers to key pay TV distributors like Comcast and YouTube TV still do not have access to the ESPN Unlimited tier as promised. Yet, despite large portions of paying ESPN customers not having access to ESPN Unlimited, the network is choosing to move more programming, like the Australian Open, to that tier of the app.

What does that mean? For tennis fans, that means even if you already pay for ESPN through a cable, satellite, or virtual TV provider, you might not be able to watch the Australian Open like you’re accustomed to. The only option for customers who want to watch all matches of the Australian Open but can’t authenticate into ESPN Unlimited would be to pay an additional $30 per month subscription directly to ESPN. That’s in spite of the fact that many of these customers are already paying for ESPN through their traditional bundle subscriptions.

Professional wrestling fans were the first to learn about this back in September, when WWE’s Wrestlepalooza aired exclusively on ESPN Unlimited.

Tennis fans who don’t want to pay the extra $30 will simply have to live with whichever matches ESPN decides to show on its linear networks, which are often interrupted by studio programming and interviews while matches are ongoing. Prior to this year, anyone with an ESPN+ subscription (at a much more affordable price of $12 per month), could watch any match in the Australian Open, regardless of what ESPN’s linear networks decided to air. ESPN+ subscribers didn’t even need to have a traditional pay TV subscription to watch the action.

The decision to move many of the Australian Open’s best matches to ESPN Unlimited while a substantial portion of paying ESPN customers cannot access them without paying an additional $30 reeks of greed. And the worst part? ESPN has agreements in principle for Comcast and YouTube TV subscribers to gain access to Unlimited. It’s ESPN’s own technological shortcomings preventing these customers from being fully authenticated into the new app.

ESPN could’ve simply kept this year’s Australian Open on ESPN+ and avoided tarnishing its goodwill among tennis fans. Instead, it chose to try and extract a few extra dollars.