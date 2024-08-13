Photo Credit: ESPN

On Sunday, Steph Curry produced one of the most iconic moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics, hitting a dagger three-point shot over two defenders to solidify a gold medal for the United States over France. And ESPN’s Mike Greenberg took things a step further while breaking down the moment on Monday’s edition of Get Up, producing a take on the moment that has already begun to receive some pushback.

The shot in question came with 35 seconds remaining in the game, with Team USA holding a six-point lead. The fadeaway three all but put the game out of reach.

“THE GOLDEN DAGGER!” Steph Curry that is utterly ridiculous. 🤯#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8hIN8tgmfK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

The degree of difficulty on that shot in particular makes it truly one of the more memorable shots in recent memory in Olympic basketball competition. But how does it rank amongst the best shots in the history of basketball?

Well, in short, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes that it stacks up favorably to some of the most memorable moments in basketball history, listing it as his “most memorable shot” of all time.

“I’m gonna give Steph number one,” said Greenberg about “The Greeny List” on Monday’s show. “It’s not just this fourth one, which is literally a miracle. He’s literally the only person on planet Earth where that is a good look. But it is also the stakes.