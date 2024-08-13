On Sunday, Steph Curry produced one of the most iconic moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics, hitting a dagger three-point shot over two defenders to solidify a gold medal for the United States over France. And ESPN’s Mike Greenberg took things a step further while breaking down the moment on Monday’s edition of Get Up, producing a take on the moment that has already begun to receive some pushback.
The shot in question came with 35 seconds remaining in the game, with Team USA holding a six-point lead. The fadeaway three all but put the game out of reach.
“THE GOLDEN DAGGER!”
"THE GOLDEN DAGGER!"

Steph Curry that is utterly ridiculous.
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
The degree of difficulty on that shot in particular makes it truly one of the more memorable shots in recent memory in Olympic basketball competition. But how does it rank amongst the best shots in the history of basketball?
Well, in short, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes that it stacks up favorably to some of the most memorable moments in basketball history, listing it as his “most memorable shot” of all time.
“I’m gonna give Steph number one,” said Greenberg about “The Greeny List” on Monday’s show. “It’s not just this fourth one, which is literally a miracle. He’s literally the only person on planet Earth where that is a good look. But it is also the stakes.
“Team USA winning the gold medal is what is expected, so it will not be remembered the same way some of those others were. But think about the other side. Think about if we don’t win that game. Think about the reaction if Team USA loses that day. We were in significant jeopardy of doing just that. So for that reason and because of the spectacular nature of that flurry capped off by that fourth one. Which again, is an absolutely terrible shot for every other person in the world. I put that at number one. It is one you will never forget having watched.”
Mike Greenberg proclaims Steph Curry’s shot to seal Team USA’s gold medal-winning victory over France the most memorable shot in basketball history.
“Team USA winning the gold medal is what is expected, so it will not be remembered the same way some of those others were. But… pic.twitter.com/bUmsD9kjsx
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024
Naturally, this take sparked many differing opinions on the matter, including a take from Greenberg’s ESPN colleague Austin Rivers, who vehemently disagreed with his comments.
“Shot was incredible,” wrote Rivers on X. “But this an absurd comment to make lol.”
Shot was incredible 🔥. But this an absurd comment to make lol
— Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) August 12, 2024
Rivers also responded directly to a post on the Get Up Instagram page, claiming that he believes Greenberg is “getting caught up in the moment.”
“Good God…someone help this man,” wrote Rivers. “Let’s not get caught in the moment lol.”
Is this recency bias from Greenberg? Or is there really an argument for this being the most memorable shot in the history of basketball? You be the judge. But if Olympic basketball is truly the highest level of competition in the world, Greenberg may have a very valid argument.