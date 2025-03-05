Photo Credit: ESPN

We know that Around the Horn will be closing its doors and we know when that will happen. But what do the people who have made the show think of it?

It was announced Tuesday that Around the Horn‘s final episode will air on May 23.

After the news of the final ATH episode became official, Tony Reali, who has been the show’s host for most of its run, shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “All I ever wanted/Was for you/To know that I care,” the final lines from “Rocket Queen,” the closing track on Guns N’ Roses 1987 album, Appetite for Destruction.

Thank you guys, I’m overwhelmed but I’ll try to give FaceTimes to you all! All I ever wanted

Was for you

To know that I care. pic.twitter.com/QBaEIiQF8U — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) March 4, 2025

Woody Paige, Around the Horn‘s most frequent panelist and winner, also added his feelings, saying “My records will never be broken. But my heart is broken.”

My records will never be broken. But my heart is broken. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) March 4, 2025

He later joked, “Sorry to hear that frat houses and bars no longer will have shots of fireball every time I’m muted.”

Sorry to hear that frat houses and bars no longer will have shots of fireball every time I’m muted. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) March 5, 2025

Several of the show’s many other prominent panelists also shared their thoughts.

23 years!!! What a shift https://t.co/rwriEC8spx — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 4, 2025

I didn’t even think about the possibility of being on TV until Around The Horn. It never gets old that I’m on the show I watched as a kid. I owe so much to this place and especially @TonyReali who is one of the most generous, genuine people I’ve ever known https://t.co/t1T2xuCTvG — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 5, 2025

The show that gave me the confidence to even believe someone like me could do TV. Will be forever grateful to the producers, and also @TonyReali, who models kindness and intelligence in a way that’s all too rare these days. https://t.co/7Ig4EEJV03 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 4, 2025

Around the Horn debuted on Nov. 4, 2022 as a spin-off of sorts to Pardon the Interruption, which debuted the previous fall. Max Kellerman was Around the Horn‘s original host, a position he held for just over a year. In February 2004, Reali became ATH‘s host and has held that job ever since.