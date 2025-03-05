"Around the Horn" on March 4, 2025. Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
ESPNBy Michael Dixon on

We know that Around the Horn will be closing its doors and we know when that will happen. But what do the people who have made the show think of it?

It was announced Tuesday that Around the Horn‘s final episode will air on May 23.

After the news of the final ATH episode became official, Tony Reali, who has been the show’s host for most of its run, shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “All I ever wanted/Was for you/To know that I care,” the final lines from “Rocket Queen,” the closing track on Guns N’ Roses 1987 album, Appetite for Destruction.

Woody Paige, Around the Horn‘s most frequent panelist and winner, also added his feelings, saying “My records will never be broken. But my heart is broken.”

He later joked, “Sorry to hear that frat houses and bars no longer will have shots of fireball every time I’m muted.”

Several of the show’s many other prominent panelists also shared their thoughts.

Around the Horn debuted on Nov. 4, 2022 as a spin-off of sorts to Pardon the Interruption, which debuted the previous fall. Max Kellerman was Around the Horn‘s original host, a position he held for just over a year. In February 2004, Reali became ATH‘s host and has held that job ever since.

