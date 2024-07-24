Screen grab: ESPN’s Around the Horn

Around the Horn has been a staple of the ESPN afternoon lineup since 2002. However, that could change soon according to a new report.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported Wednesday evening that “several sources believe that the show will come to an end on ESPN before the 2025 football season.”

An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment to Glasspiegel. ESPN also declined comment to Awful Announcing.

No specific reason was given for why the long-running sports debate show might not be long for this world.

Hosted by Tony Reali, the show features a collection of various pundits, reporters, and talking heads who discuss the sports topics dominating the conversation each day. A point system doled out by Reali is used to tally up who “wins” based on the strength of their arguments and other factors.

Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption have been mainstays of ESPN afternoon programming in the 5:00-6:00 p.m. ET slot. There have been well over 4,500 episodes of ATH since and some of the biggest names in sports reporting and ESPN programming have taken part in the show’s panels. Both Woody Paige and Tim Cowlishaw have appeared on the program over 2,000 times.

Awful Announcing recently used statistics provided by ESPN to determine the 10 best ATH panelists of all time.

[NY Post]