The Alabama Crimson Tide came up just short in their CFP Semifinal matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. So it is safe to say that Alabama fans were not too pleased to see Michigan ultimately win the National Championship on Monday night.

Several angry Alabama fans made their displeasure with Michigan’s victory very clear on Tuesday, calling into the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network to rant about everything from early 2024 AP Polls to how Alabama should have been the team in the National Championship on Monday night instead of Michigan.

The first angry Crimson Tide fan, Todd from Shelby, Alabama, started things off with perhaps the more passionate rants of the two.

“Hey Paul, thank you for taking my call,” said the caller. “Look here, what is up with all the disrespect for Alabama? Let me tell you something Georgia, you didn’t make it to the playoffs because Alabama whooped that *** for you. So you aren’t gonna get a shot. You are hollering for a shot. You aren’t getting a shot because we whooped that ***. If we had a damn center, we win the game and we’re not having this conversation.

“Now I see the preseason polls, they got us ranked No. 5. Where in the **** is Washington? They beat Texas and Texas is there ahead of us. Y’all have lost your damn mind with this new age of football. Roll damn Tide, Paul!”

Todd from Shelby, Ala., woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. pic.twitter.com/0rVkWu60QO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2024

After Todd hung up the phone, Finebaum laughed about just how upset he truly was.

“That guy was mighty angry,” said Finebaum. “Why is everybody so upset?”

Larry in Shelby, Alabama then called into the show to voice his frustrations with Michigan’s victory. But this time, Finebaum was far less eager to hear him complain, hilariously trolling him by asking him to admit that Michigan indeed won the National Championship.

“I don’t mind them winning,” said the caller. “But they always have to do it in a sarcastic *** manner. They always have to degrade the other team.”

“That sounds like Alabama fans,” said Finebaum in response. “Larry, will you repeat after me? Michigan… Say that. I want you to repeat these words. Michigan kicked our…”

Hilariously, Larry would even utter the name Michigan back to Finebaum.

“Nope, sure won’t brother,” said Larry from Shelby. “How about that? And how about Roll Damn Tide.”

Shortly after Larry hung up the phone, Finebaum continued on to laugh at his expense.

“Not going well in Larryville,” said Finebaum.

Larry in Shelby was also having a total normal one today. pic.twitter.com/EHsJmv9auq https://t.co/f7YzAhabPg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2024

It was clearly not a great day to be an Alabama fan. But at least there is always next year for Larry and Todd from Shelby, Alabama.

