Andraya Carter on ESPN’s College GameDay before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Connecticut Huskies on Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Gvx Lady Vols Uconn Basketball

Andraya Carter will join ESPN’s basketball College GameDay full-time this season, becoming the first woman in that role in the show’s history.

Carter will join mainstays Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, and Seth Greenberg alongside returning panelist Jay Williams, according to a report from Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports. ESPN later announced in a release Monday ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season, that Carter would be joining men’s College GameDay.

The move represents yet another opportunity for Carter, one of the fastest-rising analysts at ESPN across any sport. After joining SEC Network in 2018, Carter debuted as a men’s basketball analyst in 2020 covering the NBA G League for ESPN+. She also contributed sideline reporting for college football before several high-profile roles on ESPN’s biggest basketball properties this year.

In 2023, Carter joined the NBA Draft broadcast for ESPN alongside Bilas, JJ Redick, and host Malika Andrews. Last month, she joined the network’s WNBA Finals broadcasts in a unique dual sideline reporter-analyst role. Carter has made her mark in that role, providing in-the-moment Xs and Os analysis from in-arena on the sideline.

“Covering this great game, discussing talented players and teams all across the country, and spending time in arenas with fans are all things I will never take for granted,” Carter told Christovich. “‘GameDay’ is an opportunity to do all of that and more at the highest level of college basketball week to week.”

College basketball fans will get a treat with Carter on GameDay. In addition to her knowledge and experience, Carter is an alum of the historic Tennessee Lady Vols program, where she played under the legendary Pat Summitt from 2012-16.

Along with Carter’s arrival in the cast, Williams returns to GameDay following a stint in radio. LaPhonso Ellis is gone after being laid off this summer.

[Front Office Sports, ESPN]