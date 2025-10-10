Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley (center) is interviewed by SEC Network reporters Steffi Sorensen (left) and Alyssa Lang during practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alyssa Lang is adding NBA coverage to her ESPN workload.

She’ll work games across ESPN and ABC this season alongside Lisa Salters, Katie George, Jorge Sedano, and Malika Andrews, an ESPN spokesperson confirmed to Front Office Sports. And according to Ryan Glasspigiel, her first assignment comes this Sunday when she works the Cavaliers-Celtics preseason game alongside Mark Jones and Doris Burke.

Glass Break: Alyssa Lang is the newest ESPN NBA sideline reporter. ESPN also previously announced that Malika Andrews is returning to work a number of sideline dates this season after a couple years away. @FOS https://t.co/782KhIXUW0 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 10, 2025

Lang has been with ESPN and the SEC Network since 2018, primarily working college football and softball. She’s called games with Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb for the SEC Network’s college football coverage and served as a sideline reporter for various bowl games. The SEC Network just extended her contract in August alongside Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, and several other on-air personalities.

Lang made her SportsCenter debut in May 2024. A few days later, while covering an Alabama softball game, coach Patrick Murphy brought it up during an in-game interview and congratulated her on air.

Cassidy Hubbarth left ESPN earlier this year to join Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage, creating an opening in the sideline rotation. Hubbarth had been one of ESPN’s primary sideline voices before making the jump to Amazon.

Lang fills part of that void alongside Andrews, who’s returning to sideline work after spending recent seasons focused on studio hosting. Andrews extended her contract with ESPN and will split time between sideline assignments and hosting NBA Today and NBA Countdown. Countdown will have fewer dates during the playoffs when ESPN airs Inside the NBA under its licensing agreement with TNT Sports.

ESPN’s NBA coverage tips off on Oct. 22 when the Cavaliers visit the Knicks. The network has a full slate of games throughout the season, including Christmas Day and the NBA Finals, even with NBC and Amazon entering the fray.